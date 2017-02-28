Netflix for Games? Here Are the Best Services Available

With consoles that cost hundreds of dollars and new games that launch for $60 a pop, being a gamer can be expensive. However, lots of services out there let you access a whole bunch of games for a little bit of money, whether you prefer to rent games by mail or binge on dozens of digital titles Netflix-style. If you're looking for the perfect gift for a gamer or just want to expand your library without burning a hole in your wallet, here are our favorite services for gaming on the cheap.