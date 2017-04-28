Trending

Best Apps for Toddlers

There are thousands of child-friendly apps available for iOS and Android, but finding software that's appropriate for toddlers can be a challenge. Here are 12 apps simple enough for 18-month-olds to use, but entertaining enough to keep them occupied.

  • Onus 25 July 2014 11:02
    The best "applications" for toddlers are Lincoln logs, tinkertoys, and a big box of Lego or Duplo blocks; maybe a swing set and a cardboard fort. Also a tricycle.
  • mnd_bg 25 July 2014 14:48
    "(...) stay calm while their parents are trying to eat at a restaurant."

    Families go the restaurant (or eat together in general) to bond and have a good time. If you are handing your children a tablet then you are defeating the whole purpose of this activity.

    Besides. Children under the age of 3 should not come in contact with TVs, mobile phones, laptops or tablets.
  • st_ranger 25 July 2014 19:31
    Says who?
    Just because you didn't have it in your childhood, it doesn't mean it's bad! Of course, it must be done in moderation.

    To give kids access to or not, - this subject has been discussed to death. There were many studies. The main conclusion has been for all of them that if it is done in a controlled way, in moderation, with the right content (software, videos, etc), then it can be a great learning instrument. But a nuclear missile in Neanderthal's hands is no more than just a baseball bat.

    And there are many reasons where giving kids something to do - can help (airport delays, waiting for doctors' appointments, etc...).

  • st_ranger 25 July 2014 20:15
    I've been disappointed with the several recent series of "Best " lists ran by Tomshardware/Tomsguide.

    It used to be that Tomshardware family of sites would do a thorough research that while reflecting some editorial opinion was well done and reliable. Now, it looks like these reviews are done by a high-school kid who doesn't have the skills to do a research. Instead, he/she rephrases a few words from the description of the items reviewed.

    In the current series (Best Toddler Apps), - many of the suggested apps are mediocre, and are far from the best. While that might be subjective by itself, one can clearly see that 1) app permissions (on Android) are totally ignored by the reviewer, and some of them are a clear abuse (e.g. Read phone identity and status --- not really needed by this type of games). For other apps, - one can see that the user rating is well below 4 (of 5), and the complaints about the quality are reasonable (while other similar apps have much higher ratings).

    I hope that Tomsguide can up its level of the content instead of degrading into a run-of-the-mill "I-can-write-that's-why-I-am-blubbing" type of "review" sites.

  • Matthew Busse 28 July 2014 11:56
    Toddlers are not reasonable, they very fidgety after half an hour at a graduation or a family event. Why not let them learn and stay occupied? Nobody said they were watching family guy.
  • Vlad Rose 26 June 2015 17:10
    Best apps for a toddler? How about an app so they don't try and chew on the phone? ;)

    And boy those devices better be sturdy so they don't break when thrown.

    I know, I'm joking btw, electronic devices should never be handled by small children without adult supervision. :P
  • iksnyrk 21 July 2015 02:44
    My toddler loves 100 Things App series. Especially the one for diggers...I can't peel him away sometimes!
