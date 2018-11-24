8 Essential Battlefield 5 Multiplayer Tips
Lace up your boots, soldier
Battlefield V's combination of breakneck gameplay, gorgeous graphics and various customization options makes it one of the best first-person shooters of the year. But as a simulation of war, this latest entry in the Battlefield franchise can feel brutally difficult at times. While it isn't as unforgiving as its predecessor, Battlefield V can quickly become overwhelming for newcomers. Fortunately, simple but crucial tactics will greatly improve your kill-to-death ratio and help bring victory to your team.
Here are eight tips to help you become a decorated Battlefield V soldier.
Play the objective.
I can't stress this point enough: The most important thing you can do for yourself and your team is to play the objective. That means prioritizing capturing bases over racking up the most kills — unless, of course, you're playing Deathmatch. But here's the thing: Even in Conquest, killing enemies and taking bases go hand in hand. You are much better off winning a small skirmish at a distant base than overtaking dozens of enemies grouped at one central area. Winning objectives will also help you skyrocket up the leaderboard because capturing one base gets you the same amount of points as killing multiple enemies. There have been rounds in which my K/D ratio was under 1:1, but because I captured so many bases, I scored more points than anyone on my team.
Strategy trumps run and-gun.
Battlefield V is faster-paced than its predecessor, but it remains more of a strategic shooter than a simple run and gun. The decisions you make — where you position yourself on the map, how you approach enemies and what class you load out as — are more important than your reaction time or aim. The best strategies to take at any given time are nuanced, but one overarching piece of advice is to predict the enemy's movements so you can catch them off guard.
For example, if you notice that a large group of enemies captured a nearby base, then chances are they're coming for you next. Instead of going straight into the fray, try taking a roundabout route to get behind them. Lobbing a couple of grenades into a group of enemies looking the opposite direction will net you tons of kills and make you a hero among your teammates.
Squad Up.
Battlefield V rewards cooperative play more than any other entry in the series, and there are huge benefits for joining a squad and fighting alongside teammates. Jumping into a squad allows you to re-spawn on any of your living team members, as long as they aren't in combat. Spawning alongside a teammate can make the difference between taking out the enemy to claim a base and getting picked off one by one. Also, you can reduce the time it takes you to travel across the map by spawning in more-advanced positions.
With the addition of attrition, having teammates who can supply you with ammo or med kits becomes essential. Equally important is the ability to revive and be revived by squad members, allowing you and your teammates to get right back into the action.
Use customization to your advantage.
Battlefield V features a variety of customization options that allow you to alter the look of your soldier and adjust the abilities of weapons and vehicles. The only attachment that significantly affects weapons is the scope. My preferred loadout for machine guns includes the 1x reflex scope, but if you're sniping, you might want something with more zoom.
The other customizations are all cosmetic, but you should still be strategic about them. After all, you don't want to waltz into a snow map wearing a bright red uniform. Battlefield V ditches attachments for a specialization tree that lets you adjust weapon abilities, like damage, accuracy and hip fire. Be strategic about which path you choose, and base your decisions on your strengths.
Get to know each class.
There are four classes in Battlefield V: Assault, Medic, Support and Recon. Each has its own pros and cons, so it's important to familiarize yourself with the classes. On a larger map, like Hamada, try picking off enemies with a sniper rifle available in the Recon class. If an enemy tank is camping in one of your main bases, you'll want to load out as an Assault soldier and equip an RPG and sticky dynamite. Medics are perhaps the most important group, because they can quickly revive downed allies, even those who aren't in their squad. The support class keeps teammates resupplied, and their light machine guns provide excellent suppressive fire. Support soldiers can also build fortifications that provide strategic cover from enemy gunfire.
Grow familiar with the maps.
The only way you can truly make sound decisions is by learning each map. Figure out the best ways to approach each base so you can catch your opponents off guard. Also, learn the inner working of the structures — houses, compounds, hangars — so you can gain an advantage against incoming adversaries.
Be patient and take cover.
Don't just sprint at the enemy guns blazing — trust me, you won't last long. If you want to impress your friends with a steller kill-to-death ratio, then be patient and careful with how you approach enemy forces. Try getting a positional advantage over the enemy by either taking the high ground or flanking them. And always, always take cover. It takes only a few quick headshots to get downed by an enemy, so do your best to get behind fortifications, under natural barriers or inside structures.
Don't forget about destructible environments.
Destructive environments don't just add realism to Battlefield V; they also fundamentally change its gameplay. Just because an enemy soldier is hiding behind a wall, doesn't mean you can't get to them. Instead of sprinting at the enemy, expose them by taking out your RPG and blowing a hole into the wall. The same goes for enemies bunkered up in the building. Rather than put yourself at a disadvantage by blindly searching for them, take out some explosives and knock out the entire structure. Floors, ceiling and staircases can also be destroyed.
