The Most Stylish Hybrid Smartwatches, Ranked from Best to Worst

What's a Hybrid Smartwatch, Anyway?

Hybrid smartwatches, or connected smartwatches, bridge the gap between traditional timepieces and wrist computers. These watches don't look like smartwatches at all. Instead of touch-screen displays, they have round, analog watch faces with hands that point to the hour and minute. No one could ever tell that these devices are smart just by looking at them.

But hybrid smartwatches have Bluetooth chips and accelerometers inside, which means they can connect to your smartphone and track your activity. You can receive notifications on a hybrid smartwatch in the form of a small vibration and watch hands moving to a specific number to signify an alert from a person or an app. And you can customize all of this in the smartwatch's app on your phone.

You won't find a hybrid smartwatch from Apple or Samsung on store shelves. Instead, watchmakers like Fossil and Skagen are making their classic timepieces a little smarter. The best part: You won't have to sacrifice battery life for style.

Credit: Tom’s Guide