Best cheap Xbox One games under $20

Untitled Goose Game

In a quaint English village, the people are going about their daily business without a care in the world. But you’re a goose, and you can’t sit idly by while there’s chaos to cause and discord to sow.

With your goose abilities of honking, flapping your wings and picking things up with your beak, you’ll have to terrorize the population as you pass through gardens, streets and the local pub. You’ll have lots of fun ticking off the various tasks on your to-do lists, figuring out how to avoid any pesky humans interfering. It’s a short game, but you’ll be smiling throughout the whole time you’re playing.

Credit: House House