The Best Cheap PS4 Games Under $20
Great games don't necessarily have to carry monster price tags. Whether you like first-person shooters, fighting games or action-adventure titles, there are plenty of options for your PlayStation 4 that keep the cost low and the thrills high. Here are the best PS4 games you can grab for less than $20. (Make sure to follow our PS4 deals coverage for discounts on these titles and more, as well as our list of best split-screen PS4 games for multiplayer fun).
Credit: Guerilla Games
Untitled Goose Game
As the Goose named in the title, you have only one goal - bother the villagers. They may be going about their day tending to their garden, running a pub or just relaxing reading the newspaper, but you have a list of mischievous tasks to get on with, and you can’t be reasoned or bargained with.
This short but very sweet experience will take you to various areas around a picturesque village where there are lots of ways you can spoil a person’s day. And when you’re done, you can try out some speedruns, or look for hidden tasks that combine the items in different areas in fun ways.
Credit: House House
Afterparty
Think you have the stomach for a drinking contest with the Devil himself? If you’re playing Afterparty, you better had do, otherwise Milo and Lola will be stuck in a premature undeath in Hell.
Made by the creators of Oxenfree, Afterparty uses a similar dialogue system to control the action, allowing you to respond, interrogate or interrupt the other characters to advance the plot in different directions. It’s worth a few playthroughs to see how differently things can turn out, plus it lets you find conversations and places you missed the first time.
Credit: Night School Studio
Five Nights at Freddy's
An indie horror series that punches well above its weight when it comes to its influence on gaming, particularly on streamer culture. Sat alone in the security room of a family restaurant full of creepy animatronic characters late at night, it’s your job to make sure that everything stays in its proper place. If something is amiss, you have a small set of tools you can use to make sure you aren’t harmed, but keep an eye on your dwindling power supply...
It’s not the most sophisticated horror experience, but it’s a short and jumpy experience that would be great to play with a room full of friends. And if you can’t get enough, the second, third and fourth installments of FNAF are also available for purchase.
Credit: Scott Cawthon
Return of the Obra Dinn
After five years lost at sea, the Obra Dinn, a ship in the fleet of the East India Company, floats back into port. It’s your job to explore the deserted ship, and find out what happened, using a time-reversing pocketwatch to view the moment of death for every passenger. Use your logic skills to put a name to every face and record what happened to them as you examine every corner of this eerie monochromatic vessel.
Credit: 3909
Human: Fall Flat
Fitting within the large and popular category of silly physics games, Human: Fall Flat puts you in charge of navigating a customisable floppy humanoid through various platforms environments. You can do it by yourself, or with up to seven other people online.
You can currently buy the game bundled with the latest DLC, the Ice level pack, which gives you a whole new location to explore.
Credit: No Brakes Games
Castle Crashers Remastered
A refreshed edition of the 2008 beat ’em up with a uniquely bizarre take on the fantasy genre. Play as a knight on a quest to save princesses and defeat an evil wizard, but take on giants, fish and other strange enemies with your fists, weapons and magic. You can play alone or with up to three more people online or locally, which can help you take on your enemies or revive you if you get overwhelmed. But no matter how many friends you have along with you, you’ll have a great time.
Credit: The Behemoth
Mini Metro
A good city needs an effective subway system, and in Mini Metro, it’s your job to plot the routes between an ever growing number of stations. Each new line you open on the network adds a new instrument to the procedurally generated soundtrack, and the game can be as hectic or relaxing as you like depending on the game mode you select. It’s definitely not a detailed simulation, but watching your rectangular trains take polygonal passengers up and down the track and expanding the map more and more will satisfy all kinds of players.
Credit: Dinosaur Polo Club & Radial Games Corp
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
In the distant future, Earth has been taken over by animal-like machines, with humanity forced back to a pre-industrial way of living, scared of the technology that drove them there. Aloy is part of this society, but her strange connections to the machines makes her an outcast. Taking control of her survival and hunting abilities, you’ll travel a world full of dangerous metal creatures, as you learn how the current world came to be, and of others who seek to use the devices of the past for their own big plans.
Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Invisible, Inc.
This stealth strategy roguelike starts you very much on the back foot. Your private spy agency has been compromised by the megacorporations you infiltrate, and now you have just 72 hours to regroup and begin a final mission to preserve the life of your AI companion, Incognita. With various tools, you send agents on other missions to gather resources and allies, with each location and its goals being randomly generated. You’ll spend a long time agonising over each move you make, as your mistakes stick, no matter how terrible the outcome. A high stakes puzzle that always has a fresh experience for you every time you play/
Credit: Klei Entertainment
The Turing Test
In orbit around Jupiter’s moon Europa, Ava Turing is awoken by the spacecraft’s AI. Her crewmates, who were building a base on the moon’s surface, are in danger, and she must travel down at once to aid them. The game here is one of first-person puzzling, using a gun that can either extract or deliver power to other machines. It’s very much in the mould of games like Portal, but it’s still got plenty of imagination of its own to make both the story and the puzzles worth your time.
Credit: Bulkhead Interactive
Bloodborne
Combining both fantasy and horror in an action-adventure role-playing game, Bloodborne takes you on an unforgettable expedition throughout the ancient city of Yharnam. You select your own origin story and shape characters through stats and in-game decisions. As the game progresses, you'll uncover dark secrets and fight to survive while you explore Yharnam's cursed streets. Cinematic visuals ensure you see every detail in this gothic environment, while Bloodborne's challenging gameplay puts your wits, strategy and reflexes to the test.
Credit: Sony Computer Entertainment
Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Doom is a brilliant reboot of the most iconic first-person shooter of all time, delivering viscerally fast and satisfying run-and-gun action that stays true to the original while adding tons of exciting modern wrinkles. The game's gruesomely satisfying glory kills reward aggressive play by doling out health as you dismember demons, and its myriad of collectibles and upgrades give you plenty of reason to explore every nook and cranny of hell. And then there's the pulsing, unforgettable heavy metal soundtrack, which perfectly fuels the gameplay as you balletically bob around and destroy monsters with your shotgun.
Credit: Bethesda
Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited will tide you over until Bethesda releases a sixth installment in its Elder Scrolls franchise. Unlike previous games from Bethesda, the Elder Scrolls Online series is a massively multiplayer online RPG. With no subscription required, you journey through Skyrim, Daggerfall and other cities within the continent of Tamriel. Create your own solo adventure or voyage alongside friends, guild mates and thousands of alliance members. The Justice system lets you shape your character's destiny with life-of-crime options, while the Champion system awards points to players who achieve veteran status.
Credit: Bethesda Softworks
Final Fantasy XIV Heavensward
If you enjoy a cinematic RPG with a captivating storyline, Final Fantasy XIV Heavensward is one title that delivers. As an expansion to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Heavensward lets you play as the Heroes of Eorzea, a group that aims to end the thousand-year Dragonsong War. Fight your way from the ravaged city-state Ishgard and uncover ancient truths buried in its history, while your characters attempt to restore light to the realm. With a new playable race, three unique jobs (Dark Knight, Machinist and Astrologian), open-world and an increased level cap, Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward is an evolvable tale you won’t want to put down.
Credit: Square Enix
Inside
The sequel to Playdead's Limbo, Inside is a puzzle-platformer adventure game that follows a young boy's exploration throughout a dystopian world. You fight for your life against obstacles, humans and monsters. If you fail to get through these hurdles, the results can be gruesome.
Credit: Playdead
Journey
Critically acclaimed for its stunning visuals and musical score, Journey lets players explore an ancient and mysterious world. The game thrusts you into an action-packed setting with little explanation and no spoken dialogue, forcing you to interpret the game's storyline on your own. It sounds quirky, but Journey provides innovative and immersive gameplay that will get you hooked.
Credit: Sony Computer Entertainment
Life Is Strange
Set in a fictional town called Arcadia Bay, Oregon, Life Is Strange stars a high school senior named Max Caulfield who can rewind time at will. In this riveting five-episode interactive graphic adventure, you'll uncover the dark side of Arcadia Bay and the consequences that come with changing the past. Your choices determine how the game ends, making Life Is Strange worthy of multiple playthroughs.
Credit: Square Enix
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
The second collection of Capcom’s famous Blue Bomber, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 includes reproductions of games 7 to 10. Join Dr. Wily and his Robot Masters through retro 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit adventures. The collection also brings additional content, such as time trials, online leaderboard challenges, a music player and an extensive gallery of illustrations. You can also try your hand at additional modes originally released as DLC for Mega Man 9 and 10, which include extra stages and playable characters.
Credit: Capcom Co.
Minecraft
Appropriate for all ages, Minecraft lets your imagination run wild in an expansive and customizable world. Boasting an enthusiastic fan base, Minecraft allows you to create your own pixelated empire or go the adventurous route in the game's Survival Mode. Whether you want to play alone, online or with a local group, Minecraft promises endless possibilities, especially with the numerous updates and themed add-on packs the game regularly receives.
Credit: Mojang
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 + Arcade Game Series
If adventure is something you seek, Night in the Woods is a unique exploration game that may pique your interests with its dark humor. Play as Mae Borowski, a snarky college dropout who also happens to be a cat. Run, jump and use a number of supernatural powers to voyage into Mae's crumbling hometown, Possum Springs. Only you can help Mae uncover life's meaning in this colorful 2D exploit.
Credit: Finji
With new 3D graphics and funky visuals, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 takes the classic maze game to a new level. Strategically chomp your way through stages while ghosts chase you around. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 includes new game modes like Score Attack and Adventure Mode, where you’ll find yourself chasing fast fleeing fruit or battling big bosses. A bonus PS4 Theme and Avatar are available with this purchase.
Credit: Bandai
Pyre
Pyre is a party-based RPG where you lead a band of exiles through a vast ancient world. Packed with battles along the way, Pyre lets you explore this alternate universe with your exiles in tow through a series of visually stunning celestial landmarks. With a compelling storyline and distinct gameplay, Pyre is one game you’ll want to play more than once. With a single-player campaign and two-player Versus Mode, you can test your skills in a ritual showdown.
Credit: Supergiant Games
Rocket League
The Capcom survival series that probably contributed to a few sleepless nights will reel you in again with its riveting storyline. Resident Evil 4 reunites you with Leon S. Kennedy years after the events of a previous Resident Evil game. You'll follow Leon's journey as an American federal agent tasked with rescuing the president's daughter. With adrenaline-packed adventures in Europe and new enemies, your time playing as Leon will be a memorable one. Advanced AI and behind-the-camera views challenge your third-person shooting skills, while breathtaking graphics ensure you see every detail.
Credit: Capcom
If you need a game for entertaining party guests, look no further than Rocket League, which is one of the most popular multiplayer games under $20. Challenge your friends with customized rocket cars in this zany soccer game, and see who can score the most goals. Season-mode gameplay is also available with unlockable content.
Credit: Psyonix
Sonic Mania
Experience Sega’s blast from the past in Sonic Mania, a 2D Sonic adventure running game with retro-styled HD graphics at 60 frames per second. With multiple playable characters, Sonic Mania lets you explore levels as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles. Using their special abilities, fight against Dr. Eggman and his robot army, as well as new bosses. Play alone or with a friend in Co-Op Mode, or challenge other players in Competition Mode.
Credit: SEGA
Street Fighter V
A PS4 console exclusive, Street Fighter V continues the series' long tradition of being a combative arcade game. Introducing new strategies, battle mechanics and unique abilities, Street Fighter V provides an all-new experience that'll challenge your button-mashing skills. Add in Street Fighter V's cinematic story mode and varied cast that includes 28 playable characters, and you're sure to find plenty of deep fighting action to sink your teeth into.
Credit: Capcom
The Last of Us Remastered
Remodeled for the PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered features higher-resolution character models in 1080p, improved lighting, shadows and other gameplay improvements. Explore a brutal post-pandemic universe with Joel and Ellie while they travel across the U.S. and fight for survival against zombies and ill-intentioned humans. Unlike the standard version, The Last of Us Remastered includes a single-player prequel, The Last of Us: Left Behind, which delves into Ellie's past.
Credit: Sony Computer Entertainment
Titanfall 2
Titanfall 2 delivers a crafted first-person shooter that delves into the relationship of man and machine. Dive into the deepest reaches of space as pilot protagonist Jack Cooper and his Titan companion as they battle their way through the wilderness and complex facilities. Titanfall 2 also features a full suite of thrilling multiplayer modes that let you battle it out both on foot and in the cockpit of a giant Titan.
Credit: EA