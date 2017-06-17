11 Tips For Taking Better Photos with the Samsung Galaxy S8

Turn on grid lines

When you turn on grid lines, you can more easily use the rule of thirds to properly compose a shot by placing things like the horizon at the top or bottom third of the frame. Grid lines can also make it easier to keep your shot level and help remind you to consider things like foreground, midground and background when framing a shot.

You can turn on grid lines by tapping on the gear icon in the S8's camera app and finding the option for grid lines.

Credit: Tom's Guide