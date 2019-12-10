Virtual Reality on a Budget

VR headsets are great to play games with, but can be very expensive pieces of hardware to buy on top of your console or PC. Happily, there are ways of enjoying some virtual reality fun without breaking the bank.

Skip past tethered headsets like the Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive Cosmos and Oculus Quest and you'll find a sea of cheaper models for $45 or less that can still handle some of the best VR games. Even Nintendo's got into the game with the $40 starter Nintendo Labo VR Kit pack.

We've scoured the internet for some of the best cheap options available. Every product listed here will work with pretty much any iPhone or Android device around. After some extensive testing, we've ranked all these headsets based on design, comfort, visual quality, ease of use and any other special features. But if you're looking for a more premium headset, check out our best VR headsets page.