Patent Troll Sues Entire Wireless Industry

LVL claims infringement on five different patents (6,044,382,5,805,676, 5,987,103, 8,019,060 and 7,334,024), which the company acquired from Cyberfone Technologies last week. Cyberfone was a Windows CE-based screenphone that was announced by Cyberfone and National Semiconductor at the Comdex Fall 1999 tradeshow. We are not aware that the Cyberfone was actually sold into the market.

All patents target digital communication features (a "data transaction assembly server", a "telephone/transaction entry device and system for entering transaction data into databases" (x3), as well as a "system for transmission of voice and data over the same communications line") that affect virtually all communications services. Among the sued companies are AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Cricket, Virgin Mobile, US Cellular, MetroPCS, Tracfone, and Boost Mobile but also Apple, RIM, Nokia, Motorola, Sharp, HTC and other wireless handset manufacturers, as well as Best Buy, CNN, Cisco, Comcast, Time Warner, Google, Amazon, Nuance, Sony, Nintendo, FedEx, DHL, Avis Budget, Hyatt Hotels, United Airlines, American Airlines, DirecTV and Dish Network, among others.

Some companies are mentioned in more than just one patent infringement suit. It is interesting to note that Microsoft is not mentioned and we could not find Texas Instruments, which acquired National Semiconductor earlier this year.

LVL is asking for damages as well as supplemental damages in each suit.

