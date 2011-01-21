Sorry Playboy, No Nude Girls on the iPad

Yesterday Hugh Hefner tweeted about an uncensored "app" for the iPad. Given Apple's policies on no nudity, it seemed a little strange that Playboy could release nude content on the App Store.

Of course, it turns out that the Playboy "app" that Hef was talking about wasn't really an app after all – it was a specially designed website made for the iPad.

A Playboy spokesperson clarified:

We are releasing a web-based subscription service with Bondi Digital Publishing that will give users access to every issue of Playboy both past and present. The service will be iPad compatible and will utilize iPad functions.

"I can confirm that we are in development with them," Bondi co-founder David Anthony told FoxNews.com. "You'll be able to access [Playboy] via the browser in your tablet and use the same password to access it on your computer" -- where you'll be able see far, far more than just the stories.

Bondi is switching from Microsoft Silverlight-based technology to HTML5 that would run on the iPad.

“The idea from our perspective was to get in as much of that functionality as humanly possible, via the web app we’re creating,” Anthony said.