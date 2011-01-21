Trending

Sorry Playboy, No Nude Girls on the iPad

Not even when Steve Jobs' isn't watching.

Yesterday Hugh Hefner tweeted about an uncensored "app" for the iPad. Given Apple's policies on no nudity, it seemed a little strange that Playboy could release nude content on the App Store.

Of course, it turns out that the Playboy "app" that Hef was talking about wasn't really an app after all – it was a specially designed website made for the iPad.

A Playboy spokesperson clarified:

We are releasing a web-based subscription service with Bondi Digital Publishing that will give users access to every issue of Playboy both past and present.  The service will be iPad compatible and will utilize iPad functions.

"I can confirm that we are in development with them," Bondi co-founder David Anthony told FoxNews.com. "You'll be able to access [Playboy] via the browser in your tablet and use the same password to access it on your computer" -- where you'll be able see far, far more than just the stories.

Bondi is switching from Microsoft Silverlight-based technology to HTML5 that would run on the iPad.

“The idea from our perspective was to get in as much of that functionality as humanly possible, via the web app we’re creating,” Anthony said.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • d-block 21 January 2011 11:47
    Steve Jobs must be gay.
    Reply
  • Thor 21 January 2011 13:01
    It's so Hypocritical.
    Yes you can show blood, all kind of murder, etc.
    But Hey don't show ass.
    It's not good for you.

    People are so crazy and hypocritical !
    Reply
  • Thor 21 January 2011 13:04
    What is good it is Apple do the same thing that past. And in future this company will lose a lot of money. But probably the God Steve Jobs will not be there to see that.

    Apple learn nothing from its past.
    For that we use PC today and we will use all other kind of product in future and Apple will return to his beginning: small company very close.
    Reply
  • capt_taco 21 January 2011 13:09
    Nudity: Just one more thing that Apple is incompatible with.
    Reply
  • distanted 21 January 2011 13:46
    capt_tacoNudity: Just one more thing that Apple is incompatible with.You're just holding it wrong....
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 21 January 2011 15:40
    Just watch Apple ban access to PlayBoy on the next update...
    Reply
  • THEfog101 21 January 2011 16:27
    There's no nudity issue, stay tuned.

    /severe sarcasm
    Reply
  • sagansrun 21 January 2011 19:13
    Im surprised Apple has not tried to copyright or trademark Mirrors. After all we can see ourselves nude in them. What about taking a pic with the ipad of nudes?
    Reply
  • icepick314 21 January 2011 19:17
    mayankleoboy1buying an ipad NOW
    boy I feel sorry for whoever that is from previous article...
    Reply
  • kawininjazx 21 January 2011 20:06
    I don't see why they ban any kind of nudity app. Think about it, you could just google the most hardcore crap out there, wouldn't it be better if they were on the playboy app, at least it has some class to it.
    Reply