Apple Teams Up with Logitech on Powered Wireless Charger

By

You get fast charging and it's optimized for Face ID.

Apple's AirPower wireless charger is still nowhere in sight. But now the company has collaborated with Logitech on a different wireless charger for its devices.

Logitech on Tuesday (Aug. 7) announced a new wireless charger for Apple devices called the Powered Wireless Charging Stand. It's designed for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, and allows you to charge your handsets in either portrait or landscape arrangement.

Logitech, which designed the device in collaboration with Apple, says that the accessory is designed to both charge your device and allow you to keep working on it at the same time. The device costs $79.99, and it's currently available for pre-order on the company's site.

On the design side, the Powered is about as simple as they come. It comes with a white finish and cradle to keep your iPhone snugly inside. Simply plug it in and place it wherever you want. From there, you can sit your iPhone onto the cradle and wirelessly charge your device with ease. And since it comes with 7.5W of power, you should get a fast charge.

Interestingly, the charger is optimized for Face ID. Logitech said that the Powered is designed to sit at a 65-degree angle, which the company says, is the "optimal angle" for Face ID. So, rather than being forced to pick up the phone to access your data, you can leave it in the cradle and open it with Face ID.

The product page for the Powered clearly indicates that it's designed for iPhones. However, in a note at the bottom of the page, Logitech says that the gadget will also work with any other Qi-certified smartphone you can fit into the accessory. But Android phones will only be able to take advantage of 5W charging instead of the 7.5W you'd get with the iPhone.

Meanwhile, Apple didn't make any mention of AirPower as part of this collaboration announcement. Unlike the Powered, AirPower can charge multiple Apple devices at the same time.

Photo credits: Logitech

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Brad_53 07 August 2018 16:04
    Ugh, how much?
    Reply
  • dpotesta 07 August 2018 16:07
    Does this device take into account things like cases or pop sockets? Just about 100% of phones are in cases.
    Reply
  • ThursdayFridaySaturday 07 August 2018 16:09
    Great job Apple, welcome to 2016.
    Reply
  • steelscrap 07 August 2018 16:11
    So, it's an expensive phone stand?
    Reply
  • dpotesta 07 August 2018 16:12
    Well it's not Apple, it's Logitech.
    Reply
  • djbradster 07 August 2018 16:23
    If the phone has to sit in specific location, why bother with wireless? Put a lightning port in there and charge it the old fashioned way.
    Reply
  • dpotesta 07 August 2018 16:27
    21211699 said:
    If the phone has to sit in specific location, why bother with wireless? Put a lightning port in there and charge it the old fashioned way.
    For nightstand use I get cordless charging. There's times during the night I wake up and read my phone for a bit and need to ensure I don't pull it to far or I unplug it. Being able to pick it up and down without that concern is SLIGHTLY appealing.
    Reply