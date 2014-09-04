Lenovo Horizon 2s and 2e Bring Tabletop Computing to the Masses

Lenovo continues to expand its Horizon line of giant all-in-one PCs that double as lay-flat tablets, launching the Horizon 2s and 2e. Priced at $949, the Horizon 2s targets consumers looking for a thin-and-light tabletop PC that can be transported from place to place without pulling a muscle. The $749 2e is focused on entry-level users that want a large, family-friendly machine, but don't want to break the bank.

In terms of size and weight, both AIOs are smaller and lighter than their big brother, the Horizon IdeaCentre 27. The 2s is only 0.59-inches thin and weighs 5.6 pounds while the 2e weighs 10.1 pounds and is 1.1-inches thick. Compare that to the IdeaCentre 27 which measures 27.2 x 16.9 x 1.17-inches and weighs a whopping 18.4 pounds. Each device features the collapsible kickstand that allows them to go from standing up to laying flat.

Each Horizon all-in-one features a 1920 x 1080p display. The 2s has a 19.5-inch panel while the cheaper 2e features a 21.5-inch display. Spec-wise, you can expect both devices to feature Windows 8.1 with 4th-generation Intel Core processors. The 2s will have up to a 500GB SSHD while the 2e can feature either a 1TB hard drive or SSHD.

Both table PCs will feature Lenovo's proprietary Aura UI which activates once the device is laid flat. From there, the Horizon transforms into a multimedia and entertainment powerhouse, allowing consumers to access photos, music and video via the interactive dial located in the center of the panel. Aura has undergone a bit of an upgrade, allowing you to pair up to four Android phones to the tablet PC and letting you swap media between devices with a simple drag and drop.

Lenovo added over 40 family-friendly games and education apps to the mix such as Air Hockey and Texas Hold 'Em to Aura -- perfect for an impromptu family game night. If you want to kick things up a notch, Lenovo offers several different accessories including e-dice, joystick and striker.

Although you can use both Horizons just about anywhere in the house, make sure there's an outlet nearby as the 2s and 2e only get 2.5 hours and 3 hours of battery life respectively. Lenovo has an optional charging stand for the 2s for $89.99. The aluminum stand won't add anything to the the 2s' battery life but at least it'll look good while its charging.

The Lenovo Horizon 2s will be available in September, but budget hunters will have to wait until October to get their hands on the 2e.