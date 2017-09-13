iPhone X, 8 Leaked Benchmarks Blow Away Every Other Phone

It looks like Apple's new iPhones are about to blow away the competition, as usual. Leaked benchmark numbers published online position the iPhone X and iPhone 8 as the fastest smartphone out there, and even faster than some PCs with Intel's 7th Gen Core CPUs.

According to a scorecard posted to Geekbench.com, a handset with the name iPhone10,5 scored a 9,959 in the multi-core Geekbench 4 test. That trounces the 6,564 from the Galaxy Note 8, and even beats the 7,287 from the Intel Core i5-7200U-based Dell XPS 13 from late 2016.

The smartphone in question is rocking an ARM processor that is likely Apple's A11 Bionic CPU with 3GB of RAM. We expect those specs to be in both the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

At its Sept. 12 event, Apple revealed that its $999 iPhone X, $699 iPhone 8 and $799 iPhone 8 Plus use a processor called the A11 Bionic. The new processor supposedly provides increased speeds of up to 70 percent, which is seen in quad-core activities. Dual-core tasks should only see a 20 percent uptick.

The A11 Bionic is a six-core processor, and its four efficiency cores are 70 percent faster than the previous generation A10 Fusion chip. Apple's new A11 chip should also be more efficient, which is why the iPhone X is expected to last up to 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7.

Apple's new chip isn't just faster and more efficient than previous generations: it's also smarter. The A11 Bionic features a neural engine, a piece of hardware that's dedicated to the machine learning that the iPhone needs for tricks such as Face ID and Animoji.

