iTunes Getting its Biggest Overhaul Since Launch

The title says it all.

Unnamed sources are telling Bloomberg that Apple plans to overhaul iTunes by the end of the year, marking one of the largest changes to the platform since its original 2003 debut. This change will include a deeper integration of its iCloud file storage service so that users can better access and manage their music, videos and apps across different Apple gadgets.

The news arrives as rumors begin to boil regarding the supposed Apple iTV. One of the reported features Apple has been hammering out regarding the unannounced device is the ability to better share content across multiple iOS platforms. More specifically, Apple wants to provide customers with the ability to start a movie on one Apple device, and then continue later on with another iOS device.

As Google discovered over the past year after the launch of Android tablets, a strong multimedia platform is essential in selling tablet hardware. In the last quarter alone, Apple's iTunes has generated almost $1.9 billion USD -- it's the largest link between Hollywood, record companies, book publishers and the general consumer. A major overhaul will reportedly have implications for a media industry that has seemingly been shaped by Apple's virtual storefront.

According to sources, the overhaul is intended to improve how people manage all their files. This will include how customers will discover new media, and how they will access their stocked library across multiple iOS devices. Improving discovery will mean offering tools that will make sharing music easier. One source said Apple is actually negotiating with record labels so that users can listen to a song sent to them from a friend for free, similar to what Google offers.

As for the iCloud aspect, Apple plans to fix problems associated with the way users organize their storage so that it's not such a chore. Other changes coming to iTunes include creating separate applications for features like podcasts, additional multimedia for music like photos and videos, and an expansion into Asia.

Bloomberg reports that music labels have been urging Apple to offer a music-subscription service similar to Spotify, but Apple is unlikely to announce that type of service, sources said.

  • doron 29 June 2012 04:12
    OVERHAUL?! PFFF.. GENERATED 1.8B AND STILL SCREWING YOUR CUSTOMERS WITH NO MULTITHREADING (HAPPY CAPS LOCK DAY!)
  • IndignantSkeptic 29 June 2012 04:21
    Ok, so you can access all your entertainment library from all iOS devices but does that include PCs? Is it true that apple does not allow you to watch your movies in HD quality if you watch from a PC?
  • computernerdforlife 29 June 2012 04:22
    iTunes sucks. Bloat ware.
  • 29 June 2012 04:55
    "More specifically, Apple wants to provide customers with the ability to start a movie on one Apple device, and then continue later on with another iOS device."

    OMG, what an AMAZING feature, that we've had, with netflix, for years now... oh...
  • amk-aka-Phantom 29 June 2012 05:01
    repatch"More specifically, Apple wants to provide customers with the ability to start a movie on one Apple device, and then continue later on with another iOS device."OMG, what an AMAZING feature, that we've had, with netflix, for years now... oh...
    I can do that too. I just have the damn file on all my devices... :D (Or use home NAS)
  • back_by_demand 29 June 2012 05:34
    XBMC - that's all i need to say
  • SchizoFrog 29 June 2012 06:08
    And it will still be out of date and try to control all your media regardless of your settings.
  • teh_chem 29 June 2012 06:16
    I like iTunes' interface and ease of organizing files. I hate their stupid goddamned "library" file that seems to get corrupted entirely too easily, whereby wiping my playlists (sometimes a restore works, other times you're SOL). If it weren't for my ipod touch, I would probably not use iTunes anymore. Doubletwist is a (very) utilitarian alternative that luckily will pull your iTunes playlist data and allow you to xfer to your android devices. It's not great, but it's nice to not have to migrate to an entirely different music organization program. Sadly, I found that iTunes does the best job for song organization and ease-of-access for playback. Hate to say it.

    I hate content-integration. I know they just want to monetize their products, as any other company does, but I want a music library organization program. I don't want a "throw media in your face so you can buy it" program.

  • christarp 29 June 2012 06:21
    Thank god. I like how itunes works, and I like how easy it is to use, but it runs like absolute crap and locks up way too often. I hope most of the overhaul is done on the core of it.
  • house70 29 June 2012 07:20
    christarpThank god. I like how itunes works, and I like how easy it is to use, but it runs like absolute crap and locks up way too often. I hope most of the overhaul is done on the core of it.So, you like the idea of a program like iTunes, but hate the actual program iTunes... You're not alone there.
