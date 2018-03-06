Huawei Mate SE Looks Like a Great Cheap Android Phone

If you're on the lookout for an Android phone that has great features under $250, there's a new option that should be on your shortlist.





(Image credit: Android Authority)



Huawei is now selling a handset it's calling the Mate SE across the U.S. The unlocked handset, which is available from Amazon, has a design nearly identical to the highly rated Honor 7X, including thin bezels on either side. Its display size measures 5.9 inches and it comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its full-HD+ resolution means it should offer solid visuals.



On the rear, you'll find dual cameras, including one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor, matching the sensors you'll find on the Honor 7X. On the front, Huawei included an 8-megapixel camera that the company says, will be ideal for selfies. You can also apply stickers and other effects to your selfies before you send them off to friends.

Inside, you'll find the HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. It's backed by 4GB of RAM, instead of the 3GB of RAM you'll find in the Honor 7X. Huawei's Mate SE delivers 64GB of storage, doubling the Honor 7X. On the battery front, you'll find a surprisingly large 3,340 mAh pack.



It's perhaps no surprise that the Huawei Mate SE has some similarities to the Honor 7X. Honor is a sub-brand under Huawei's own line of smartphone brands. The company often builds higher-end handsets under the Huawei brand and delivers nicely equipped but cheaper options under the Honor line.



Huawei is currently selling its Mate SE on Amazon, where you can pick up the metal handset and put it on the carrier network of your choosing. You can choose from a grey or gold version, though the latter has a white face instead of the black you'll find on the grey option.



Huawei's suggested retail price on the Mate SE is $250, but Amazon is currently selling it for $230 with free shipping.