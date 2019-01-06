HP’s Massive $5,000 Gaming Monitor Has a Built-in Soundbar

When it comes to displays, bigger is always better -- especially if it comes with an integrated soundbar. Case in point, HP’s colossal Omen X Emperium 65-inch Display.

It’s the latest in Nvidia’s Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) lineup and it definitely lives up to its name at 65-inches. Available starting in February, the massive gaming monitor costs a whopping $4,999.

Outside of being huge, the Omen X is also a sight to behold thanks to its massive 4K, high dynamic range (HDR) display. Thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and the 384 zones of full direct-array backlight (that means the backlighting is directly behind the LCDs), the Omen X delivers rich color via a bright panel with sharp details. The panel also has Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, which ensures smooth rendering, eliminating tearing while delivering a 144-Hertz refresh rate.

I played through the first jungle area in Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the Omen X and took a few minutes to admire the view. After extricating myself from the plane wreckage, I explored the lush green rainforest before diving in a clear blue lake to salvage gear. Details were so clear that I could see the wiry hairs that made up the wild boars’ hides as they roamed around.

But the Omen X is more than a huge monitor. It’s also a sound system thanks to its integrated soundbar. Packing 3 120-watt amps with Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) Technology, the Emperium soundbar is capable of delivering loud, clear highs, mids and lows. I found this out first hand as I played through the first part of Battlefield V. At half volume, the rather large event space was filled with big, heavy explosions, peppered by the sounds of flying shrapnel and the meaty thud of bullets penetrating flesh.

Before you run to get your cable box or satellite, keep in mind that BFGDs lack a TV tuner, which means using it for standard cable TV is out of the question. Unless of course, you grab a Chromecast, Roku or any of the various cord-cutting solutions out there. Since it’s an Nvidia product, the Omen X has Nvidia Shield streaming technology, giving you access to Netflix, Hulu and a number of other streaming services.

At $4,999, the Omen X Emperium is out of reach for all but the most deep-pocketed consumers. But if you can afford it, the all-in-one display could be a great solution for gaming, streaming video or just listening to music.