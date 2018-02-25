Galaxy S9 Storage: Here's How Much You Get

Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ are all about photography, from the larger model's dual-lens camera to the low-light adjustable aperture on both devices' primary cameras, not to mention the super-slow-motion video feature that lets you reverse the slow-mo footage to addictive effect.

Samsung Galaxy S9

But all those high-quality images and 720p slow-motion videos are bound to suck up tons of space on your new device.

On the Galaxy S9, Samsung didn't bump up the base storage from the Galaxy S8. The latest models offer 64GB of space for the U.S., just like last year's phones. But both the S9 and the S9+ have microSD slots to expand that amount to 400GB. That means you can offload all the low-light concert shots and super-slow-motion clips your heart desires to a supersized microSD card.

The S8 and S8+ also offer expandable memory, but only up to 256GB.

Buyers overseas will have higher storage bases to choose from for the Galaxy S9 — 128GB and 256GB — which should make Samsung's U.S. customers a little jealous

Both devices are available for preorder March 2 and hit store shelves on March 16. Check out our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, and stay tuned for our full review.

