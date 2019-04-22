Samsung Abruptly Postpones Two Galaxy Fold Launch Events

Update 2:43 p.m. ET: We've added information from Samsung's statement that announced the delay of the Galaxy Fold launch.

Samsung has delayed two Galaxy Fold launch events, causing some to question whether the company is having second thoughts about launching its long-awaited foldable phone. And now Samsung will push back the Galaxy Fold's launch while it works to resolve issues that came up with review units of the device.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung was slated to hold Galaxy Fold events in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Both of those events have now been postponed, according to The Wall Street Journal. Samsung said that the events, which were slated to host journalists who wanted to get a glimpse at the new foldable handset, will be held at a later date.

Oddly enough, Samsung didn't cite a reason for delaying its Hong Kong and Shanghai events, though the company's subsequent statement about pushing back the Fold's launch date acknowledged that issues with the device's screen are behind the delay.

Samsung sent out Galaxy Fold units to reviewers to allow them to try out the smartphone ahead of its release later this week. Soon after, some reviewers found that the Galaxy Fold's screen was breaking. Some accidentally peeled off a protective layer on the handset's screen, thinking it was packaging. But others complained of the display flickering on and off. In yet another case, it's possible that debris got caught between the hinge and display.

It's worth noting that there hasn't been a single early reviewer so far that has actually recommended the Galaxy Fold. In addition to durability concerns, critics have complained about the phone's hefty $1,980 price tag and a noticeable crease in the display.

Tom's Guide is currently reviewing the Galaxy Fold and is in the process of finalizing our review. Thus far, the screen has remained in tact.

Samsung has said that it would investigate the issues reviewers have raised about the Fold, and in its statement announcing the launch delay, it said some of the problems reviewers had seen "could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge." The company also discovered that in one instance, substances were found inside the Fold that affected display performance.

