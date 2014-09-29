Trending

Destiny Leak Reveals Tons of Locked-Away Content (Update)

A bug in popular shooter Destiny seems to show that most of the game's upcoming content has been on the original discs all along.

UPDATE: Bungie community manager Deej made an official statement on the leak on Bungie's forums, claiming that the leaked images simply contain placeholder icons for the upcoming missions and that Destiny's DLC is still being worked on.

When Destiny player Ben Kinsella fired up his game to slay some Fallen, he probably wasn't expecting to get a glimpse at what could be all of the downloadable content headed to the upcoming shooter. That's exactly what happened, however, as a strange bug that locked the player out of all of the game's planets also revealed new menu icons for a trove of potential new missions. 

Kinsella recorded and shared his findings on YouTube over the weekend, revealing a Destiny mission map loaded with far more challenges than those currently available to players. The leaked content includes new Story, Strike and Raid missions for the game's core areas (Earth, Mars, Venus, the Moon and the Reef), as well as new multiplayer playlists for the game's co-operative Vanguard and competitive Crucible modes.

Most of the new missions have an "expansion required" notice that corresponds to either The Dark Below or The House of Wolves, which are the names of the game's first major DLC packs set to start rolling out later this year.

So why is all of this upcoming Destiny content seemingly coded into the game already? It's actually nothing new to the industry. Downloadable content is sometimes included and locked away on a game disc at launch, allowing gamers to access new missions and maps the instant they're officially released instead of waiting for long downloads.

Some gamers view this as an unethical practice in which publishers purposely release incomplete games in order to charge for extra content, while others enjoy the convenience of instant access to DLC so long as the core game offers a meaty experience.

The potential of Destiny's DLC already being on the disc is backed up by an official listing on the Xbox Store. Microsoft's marketplace claims that the House of Wolves expansion only takes up 9.5 MB of storage, which is minuscule for a package that's meant to add new story missions and multiplayer arenas to the popular shooter.  

Despite this, Bungie claims that Destiny's upcoming expansion packs are still being worked on, and aren't on the disc already. A post from community manager Deej on the Bungie forums says that the bug unveiled "placeholder nodes" for the upcoming missions, and that the team is still hard at work on The Dark Below and The House of Wolves, the former of which releases in December.

"Soon, we'll detail it out for you so you can see exactly what we've been working on," wrote Deej, regarding The Dark Below.

While you won't be getting any Destiny expansions until the end of the year, the game is getting some big fixes this week as part of its version 1.0.2 patch. In the current iteration of the game, finding a Legendary Engram (a special item that is decoded into a piece of gear) would sometimes result in getting some not-so-Legendary gear. After the patch, the game will always give you an item that matches the rarity of your Engram, essentially making rare goodies easier to acquire.

Sources: Ben Kinsella, Xbox Store, Bungie

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. When he's not writing about games, PCs and iOS, you can usually catch him playing Street Fighter. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • razor512 29 September 2014 17:37
    More missions but more of the same, thus not breaking the repetition of the game.
    Reply
  • xelliz 29 September 2014 19:05
    Stuff like this is why I have been playing free games almost exclusively for the last couple of years. I'm all for developers making their money, but this has always just irked me...
    Reply
  • f-14 29 September 2014 19:33
    this is why you were given map editors in all your other games. players could design their own maps and the mission of VIP escort, last man standing, capture the flag, dominate the map (points) and a few others. dlc like this is only worth at best 10% of the price of the original game. because it's already on the disc and just needs a bit of extra code and unlocking codes... i find it perfectly acceptable to hack that. if the parent companies want you to schill out the extra price of 90% to 100% of the game or they will ban you from the online servers for trying to use it......i'm all for people making private servers to screw over the greedy bastards.

    i despise online gaming, it's who ever has the best connection or hacks wins unless they are seriously dumb or you have found the critical vulnerability to their hack (no aimbot lock if you don't jump or move type b.s.) and i simply can not tolerate being at the mercy of the company for when i am ALLOWED TO PLAY because they need to fix a hack or fix their equipment or they have pissed off anonymous and their service is being shelled off the face of the planet by script kiddies playng whack a mole with their servers.

    if online is required i'm not buying it, if i get it as a present i'll try it right up to the point when i want to play it and the servers go down, then i give it away or throw it in the trash. all my online account info is fictitious anyways since some jerk can steal it, pose as me and get me in trouble for things they do and i go to jail for it, nope.... everything is fictitious so i can sleep at night even if there's a knock at the door and ninjas dressed in black.

    "Already a couple of the faithful have sent in checks for a foundation memorial to the innocents who perished at the hands of the ninja at Waco ... I have been criticized by referring to our federal masked men as 'ninja' ... Let us reflect upon the fact that a man who covers his face shows reason to be ashamed of what he is doing. A man who takes it upon himself to shed blood while concealing his identity is a revolting perversion of the warrior ethic. It has long been my conviction that a masked man with a gun is a target. I see no reason to change that view."
    USMC Col. JeffCooper
    Reply
  • JeanLuc 30 September 2014 12:10
    Given this is the most expensive game every developed and considering the amount of time they had to work on this the release day game content over time spent on development didn't add up. For a lot of people it was clear that Bungie had deliberately cut of parts of the game to sell as future dlc.
    Reply
  • 30 September 2014 13:58
    DLC, an excuse to sell you the same game over and over. Wait a couple of years and you can get the "game of the year" edition, with every dlc, in the discount bin.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 30 September 2014 14:40
    Well, if people didnt rush day 1 to buy everything that comes out even thou there is a crisis out there, maybe devs would do it well. But right now they barely manage to keep up with so many ppl wanting to buy anything.
    Reply
  • clonazepam 30 September 2014 15:21
    I wonder if someone could find out. Gamers might be one of the largest groups of consumers to buy a broken product as soon as its available. I'd expect this to be fully exploited until it changes (it won't). I also suspect gamers are the largest group of people to get all or most of their worldly news from youtubers (lol).
    Reply
  • cullen morton 30 September 2014 17:43
    SOme of the dumbest comments I have ever heard. F-14 may be the stupidest person on earth, Clearly an angry un-educated American. Almost his/her entire comment is hypocritical, if they knew anything about game design or network scripting they would realize how ridiculous their opinion is. Online is the future, deal with it, you sound like a 70 year using computers for the first time. And the Waco reference, DA FUQ?! Masks have a function, not to look bad ass, let us not forget the forced marriage and child molestation by the Branch Davidian member Koresh. Who ever f-14 is, you are so confused I feel sorry for anyone who has to have a conversation with your illogical and completely uneducated perspectives. YIKES.
    Reply
  • rantoc 01 October 2014 06:24
    Shorter and shorter games with more and more "already installed" DLCs that costs more and gives less. Soon the "game" will be nothing more than a demo you pay 59.99 for and then pay at least the same for the "dlc's" to get what the game should have been from the beginning!

    That is where the majority of the industry seems to be heading with less content and higher prices!
    Reply
  • dextermat 01 October 2014 21:07
    DLC = total rip off. Game industry suck these days. Remember when you buy a games, had 100 hours of playability and no updates or DLC.....
    I liked borderland up until I found out they are DLC and extra nicer weapon in them... total letdown.
    Reply