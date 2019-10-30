Best Curved Monitors 2020

If you're in the market for a monitor, then you'll need to choose between a curved or flat display. While this decision comes down to personal preference, curved monitors offer some crucial benefits over flat ones. A curved monitor wraps into your field of view, allowing you to see more at the same focal distance as a flat screen. This reduces eyestrain, and provides a more immersive, distortion-free viewing experience. Curved monitors are also great for gaming, especially those with fast response times and high refresh rates.

Whether for gaming, browsing the web or being productive at work, these are the best curved monitors.

(Image credit: Acer)

1. Acer Predator X34

Best curved monitor overall

Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 60Hz (overclocked to 100Hz) | Response Time: 43ms | Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI, four USB, headphone | Brightness: 251 nits | sRGB Gamut: 98.9 percent

Attractive design

Gorgeous picture quality

Strong G-Sync performance

Low latency

Pricey

Navigating menus can be a pain

Packed with all the goodies a gamer could ever ask for, the Acer Predator X34 is currently the best curved monitor on the market. It all starts with a 34-inch, 3340 x 1440-resolution display, which provides an exceptionally immersive viewing experience, thanks to its high maximum brightness and vivid colors.

Gamers will love all the technology Acer brings to the table with the Predator. Not only does the curved monitor support Nvidia's G-Sync technology for eliminating screen tears, but it also has fast response times and overclocking to 100Hz refresh rate. The Predator wears its gaming aesthetic well, flaunting an aggressive stance and bottom-facing LED lights.



See our full Acer Predator X34 review.





(Image credit: MSI)

2. MSI Optix MPG27CQ

Best under $500

Screen Size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Ports: Two HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB 3.0, headphone | Brightness: 288.6 nits | sRGB Gamut: 140 percent

Customizable RGB lighting

Adjustable stand

Strong overall performance

No HDR support

Audio pass-through only

Lighting customization is limited

Curved monitors typically cost more than their flat counterparts, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune on one. The MSI Optix MPG27CQ is a gaming monitor with a curved 27-inch, 2560 x 1440-resolution display and a 144Hz refresh rate for under $500.

Covering 140 percent of the sRGB color gamut and peaking at 288.6 nits, this reasonably priced monitor produces a bright and vivid picture. And with fast refresh rates and a 1ms response time, your games will run smoothly, even when you're frantically building a towering structure at the end of a Fortnite round.



See our full MSI Optix MPG27CQ review.





3. Samsung CHG70

Best with HDR

Screen Size: 32 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Ports: Two HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, headphone | Brightness: 364.8 nits | sRGB Gamut: 154.1 percent

Sharp 1440p resolution

Fantastic HDR support

Good color and accuracy

Noticeable warping and color shifting

No built-in speakers

Samsung has rightfully earned praise for the gorgeous displays on its smartphones and TVs. With the CHG70, the Korean giant used that expertise to create a compelling curved monitor for gaming and productivity.

The highlight of the CHG70 is support for HDR, a technique found on high-end TVs that's used to produce a wider range of colors. Combine HDR with Samsung's QLED technology, and it's no wonder the CHG70's 32-inch panel is so vivid (154.1 percent of the sRGB color gamut). And with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the CHG70 presents content in exceptional detail.



See our full Samsung CHG70 review.





4. Alienware AW3418DW

Best with G-Sync

Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 100Hz (overclocked to 120Hz) | Response Time: 4ms | Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB 3.0, USB 3.0 Type-B, headphone | Brightness: 270 nits | sRGB Gamut: 127.2 percent

Striking design

Gorgeous 1440p screen

Strong color and brightness

Underwhelming LED effects

Expensive

The Alienware AW3418DW is the perfect companion to the company's excellent PCs. The monitor's mesmerizing 34-inch, 3400 x 1440-resolution display is sharp and vibrant, and comes with Nvidia G-Sync technology. But the panel isn't the only thing on this Alienware monitor that will catch your eye.

The AW3418DW has a striking design with sharp angles and gamer lighting to brighten your room. Speaking of gaming, the Alienware 34 has a 120Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and 4ms response time to ensure buttery-smooth gameplay, while special features like a Dark Stabilizer, frame-rate counter and timer will help you defeat the competition.

See our full Alienware AW3418DW review.

