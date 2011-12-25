Bored of Your Jetpack? Try These Water-Powered Rocket Boots

You may remember the $100,000 water-powered jetpack we covered earlier in the summer. You may have fantasized about owning one of your very own one day, but prepare to wipe some more drool off of your keyboard and add yet another water-powered toy to your wishlist. The Flyboard Zapata is a similar water powered device that will not only let you fly above the surface of the ocean, but will also let you do tricks!

As you can see from the video, the Flyboard lets you leap in and out of the water like a dolphin all while floating around in what appears to be a water-powered Iron Man suit. The Flyboard works in a very similar fashion as the water-powered jetpack: water is pumped from a large body of water through a small boat-like device that allows large blasts of water to propel the user into the air.

Although the device looks like a pair of rocket boots, the Flyboard is actually more like a hoverboard that is attached to the users legs. In addition to the hoverboard-like device, extra nozzles are setup on the arms for extra control and awesomeness. As similar as it is to the jetpack, one different aspect of the Flyboard that we are in love with is its price. Since it can be powered by almost any jet ski, the Flyboard is sold as a separate unit at a much more affordable price of $6,600. For more information, head on over to Zapata's page here.