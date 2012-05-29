Mozilla Wants to Help You Learn Code with Webmaker Project

There’s already plenty of options floating around the web if you decide you want to learn how to code. But if you’re anything like me, staying motivated by yourself is hard. The journey to learn to code is always more fun if you bring a friend. That’s part of the reason why Mozilla is launching its own coding academy, dubbed Mozilla Webmaker.
Webmaker’s meant to help those interested in learning to code get motivated by joining in events to learn with fellow students. Most prominently, this summer, Mozilla’s launching the Summer Code Party. Users across the world will be provided with all the tools required to learn to code along with a supportive community to keep them motivated. Summer Code Party, starting June 23, is a series of events, meet-ups, and hackjams meant to get people introduced to the community, involved, and learning.
If you’re interested in Webmaker, head over to the MozillaWiki for more information. For information about Summer Code Party events, direct yourself to the Webmaker “Find an Event” page.
http://www.codinghorror.com/blog/2012/05/please-dont-learn-to-code.html
It's a good read, and why not just everyone should code.
Sadly, our education system is much too broken to accommodate new learning trends. Hell, it can barely do traditional classes at this time.....
http://channel9.msdn.com/achievements/visualstudio
It's sad that companies have to take the initiative to get people learning and enjoying it.
You have to be smart to learn to code. Not only can dumb people not learn to do it, average people can't learn to do it either.
It's like no child left behind. Dumb kids can't keep up with smart kids. The only way to keep them together is by holding back the smart kids.
When I was in school many years ago there were 5 tracks. The retarded kids who rode the little busses to their own schools, the slow kids who took the "Vocational" track, the average kids who made up the big track in the middle, the bright kids who took the "Academic" track, and then the even smarter kids who went to the magnet schools, if there was one, or who were in the "Honors" classes if there wasn't.
Only the "Academic" track kids and "Honors" track kids can learn to code. The other will just spin their wheels.