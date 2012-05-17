Trending

This is What Happens After You Hit 'Send' On a Gmail Email

The majority of us don't think twice before or after hitting send on an email. We trust our email provider, whichever company that might be, to deliver our messages in a timely fashion. But how, exactly, do they do it?

Google is this week looking to educate people on the process of delivering an email the 'The Story of Send.' The site explains what happens to your email between your click of the 'send' button and the recipient opening the message. It covers everything from data centers to spam filters to ISPs and videos and photos are there to make the learning experience a little bit more visual. You'll even learn about the green energy that powers the data centers. 

Check out The Story of Send here, or watch the video below for a quick introduction:

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wannabepro 17 May 2012 20:10
    Green energy, the story of expense, inefficiency, and environmentally harmful by products.
  • digiex 17 May 2012 20:23
    Don't watch the presentation if you easily suffer from motion sickness... You might puke on your keyboard.
  • 17 May 2012 20:44
    Less about email then it is about how great and green Google is.
  • vertigo_2000 17 May 2012 20:45
    The video was more about Google's green efforts than what happens after you hit 'Send'.
  • greenspoon 17 May 2012 20:56
    Not only is it more about how green Google is, they also left out the part were they scan and catalog what is in your email so they can sell your information.
  • hairlly 17 May 2012 21:13
    Green energy like it

  • santiagoanders 17 May 2012 21:13
    McSterlsLess about email then it is about how great and green Google is.And then?
  • hairystuff 17 May 2012 21:22
    hang on a minute they showed the send part what happened to the recipient part, did the google server eat the data.lol
  • 17 May 2012 21:22
    Yeh right. Data centers are certainly NOT green in any fashion. They chew up more electricity than anything. And GOOD LUCK getting all your juice from wind farms ... This kind of presentation should be illegal.
  • wannabepro 17 May 2012 21:31
    Objection!!!
    blobbyAnd GOOD LUCK getting all your juice from wind farms ... This kind of presentation should be illegal.
    Needs to be "GOOD LUCK getting ANY juice from windfarms.". :)
