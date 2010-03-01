Golden Coffin Has Built-In Cell Phone

Now this is the way to go: a golden coffin equipped with a built-in cell phone. Priced at a meager $381,000, this eternal bed was apparently designed to distinguish dead billionaires from the lower-classed millionaires.

The golden coffin is currently on tour with many other outrageous items geared for the outrageously rich (including a diamond-studded, cancan-style wedding dress just under $300K). However, it made a recent stop at an international luxury fair in Verona as reported here by the AFP.

We're not exactly sure why anyone would need a built-in cell phone after you're dead and buried. Then again, you could fake your death, place a call to the mistress, have her dig you out, and then run off with the billions you left her in the will.