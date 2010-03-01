Trending

Golden Coffin Has Built-In Cell Phone

You can make cell phone calls while you're dead and buried.

Now this is the way to go: a golden coffin equipped with a built-in cell phone. Priced at a meager $381,000, this eternal bed was apparently designed to distinguish dead billionaires from the lower-classed millionaires.

The golden coffin is currently on tour with many other outrageous items geared for the outrageously rich (including a diamond-studded, cancan-style wedding dress just under $300K). However, it made a recent stop at an international luxury fair in Verona as reported here by the AFP.

We're not exactly sure why anyone would need a built-in cell phone after you're dead and buried. Then again, you could fake your death, place a call to the mistress, have her dig you out, and then run off with the billions you left her in the will.

  • redplanet_returns 02 March 2010 04:40
    so if i can somehow afford this, will they cancel my contract if i die??

    oh wait a sec...
    Reply
  • fflam 02 March 2010 04:42
    its not so much a problem anymore. but there used to be quite of few people declared dead and buried alive. even now there is still a lot of people with the fear of being buried alive. look up some of the other devices invented so people could notify others if they were mistakenly buried.
    Reply
  • orbitron 02 March 2010 04:43
    No thank you.. I want internet.
    Reply
  • djackson_dba 02 March 2010 04:53
    If the mistress already has the billions you left her, fat chance she will come dig you up and risk invalidating your death and the will that left her the billions. "I'm sorry, you can't be my lover. He's dead." Click.
    Reply
  • Camikazi 02 March 2010 04:55
    sheesh, talk about call from the beyond.
    Reply
  • zachary k 02 March 2010 05:03
    iCoffin?
    Reply
  • deadlockedworld 02 March 2010 05:06
    Nooo! the phone is for the OTHER direction. After he's dead his enemies can call and gloat..

    Or the mob can bury people then harass them..
    Reply
  • micky_lund 02 March 2010 05:14
    haha. no "saved by the bell" with all that cushioning inside...you'd suffocate first
    Reply
  • rockola 02 March 2010 05:38
    I have little doubt you have to take the entire thing in to the Apple store when the battery dies.
    Reply
  • RADIO_ACTIVE 02 March 2010 05:41
    Completely Retarded!
    that is all good by
    Reply