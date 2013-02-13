Obama Signs Cybersecurity Executive Order

As expected, U.S. President Barack Obama has signed a cybersecurity executive order following months of discussions with technology firms.
The order will "strengthen our cyber defenses by increasing information sharing, and developing standards to protect our national security, our jobs, and our privacy," Obama said during his State of the Union address.
The executive order doesn't propose new regulations that target private businesses, nor does it seemingly rewrite privacy laws by allowing companies to share confidential information with government agencies without permission.
Republicans are still wishing to do exactly that in their own bill called the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act, or CISPA. Obama's order has, however, eased the pressure on Congress to progress with the controversial bill. Still, it'll be reintroduced on February 13 by House Intelligence committee chairman Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican.
As the president signed an executive order as opposed to a new law, the U.S. government is restricted in directing the activities of federal agencies. Some aspects of the order includes expanding "real time sharing of cyber threat information" to firms that operate critical infrastructure, as well as proposing a "review of existing cybersecurity regulation."
"Rather than having the government monitor private networks, it is better for security and privacy to have private entities protect their own systems and networks. Better sharing of what the government knows will enhance that effort," said Leslie Harris, president of the Center for Democracy and Technology.
He should resign, and then cast himself into a sea of raging redditors for his misdeeds.
Defeats the purpose of the internet. It was created and instituted as a means to share information among many users over great distances at great speed. The internet should not be ruled by any one nation but should have it's own governing body separate and without intrusion of any particular government.
Disagree the internet does not NEED a "governing body" and if there were one it would be controlled by government. The internet needs to remain open and free. Any form of governance will lead to more.
I feel like this article talks more about what the executive order doesn't do than what it does... Information sharing... thats kind of vague and what was stopping people from sharing this information before?!
Our privacy? He just signed on another 5 years of the Patriot Act of which he was supposedly against and he's worried about our privacy? What a hypocrite!
>Protection
Pick one, mister President... :\