8-Player Asteroids Uses 1st-Person, Adhoc

Take one server and eight android phones, and you have adhoc multiplayer mayhem with Asteroids.

Here's an awesome way to play the old-school shooter Asteroids: by supporting up to eight players using Android phones as adhoc controllers. Players connect to a server and play the game via a first-person perspective--a monitor, TV or other device connected to the server shows the game in its original black/white 2D format, however all eight gamers are seen on-screen shooting asteroids and each other.

"The phones have a general purpose LANPad application on them that connects to the host and receives a 'surface' SWF," explained the project's designer, Grant Skinner. "This SWF dictates the mobile interaction, including sending and receiving data from the host, displaying a first person view on the game, and playing sounds that are specific to the player."

In the Vimeo video shown here, the android app provides a thrust button on the left and a shield button on the right. At the top of the screen, the app displays the player's current score and health status. While maneuvering through space in a first-perspective, players can also look up at the server's display to navigate through the asteroid field from a top-down perspective.

"This [project] has lead to the development of what I feel is a strong framework for creating public installations and experiences that will allow smart phone users (on multiple platforms) to connect in an adhoc fashion," Skinner said.

To see this multiplayer version of Asteroids in action, check out the video here.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Pyroflea 23 June 2010 04:09
    Makes me want an Android phone. This technology has the potential to make some very cool stuff. I like that you're able to host your own servers :)
  • halls 23 June 2010 04:14
    Ok...
    That's awesome.
  • Kelavarus 23 June 2010 04:26
    Not quite what I thought it would be, but awesome nonetheless. I was thinking first-person to mean that it would be asteroids, but look and play similar to X3: Reunion or something, with the Android phones as controllers.
  • razercultmember1 23 June 2010 05:09
    100 people counterstrike lan party in the subway while waiting to go to work anyone?
  • jdragyn 23 June 2010 12:32
    That's pretty cool
  • Assmar 23 June 2010 12:38
    If I'm playing the role of the Pink Arrow then wouldn't that be 3rd person?
    Reply
  • anamaniac 23 June 2010 15:22
    That... is... AWESOME!
    I think this rapes most iPhone games out there.
  • Assmar 23 June 2010 23:39
    anamaniacThat... is... AWESOME!I think this rapes most iPhone games out there.Really dude? You're just going to throw around that word as if it doesn't mean anything? What an awful subject to breech so casually, without thought for the people such horrors affect; families destroyed, lives stripped of all meaning. That's not an "iPhone" game, it's Android! You disgust me.
  • andyviant 24 June 2010 01:29
    assmarReally dude? You're just going to throw around that word as if it doesn't mean anything? What an awful subject to breech so casually, without thought for the people such horrors affect; families destroyed, lives stripped of all meaning. That's not an "iPhone" game, it's Android! You disgust me.I see what you did there... damn iPhonists always breaking in and taking my daughters Virgin mobile pre-paid phones.
