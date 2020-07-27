19 best Snapchat filters in 2020

Snapchat's filters can be a lot of fun, so we've got the best Snapchat filters for you — a face modifier for for every occasion.

Yes, while Instagram's Story posts have become one of the biggest social media platforms, Snapchat has increased its daily active users worldwide from 190 million to 229 million based on doing what it does best. That's making you look weird, cool or just a hint nicer (you're great the way you are).

To help you experiment I've included links for each Snapchat filter, so you can try them out for yourself. Just open the link on your phone and it'll pop open in Snapchat!

The best Snapchat filters right now

Vogue Noir by Tyler Allen

(Image credit: Future)

For that moment when you both look like a cover model (or don't at all and it's funny for that same reason), Tyler Allen lets you take Vogue off Anna Wintour's hands and claim its cover as your own. It doesn't matter when you shoot it, this snapshot will be your September issue.

Try Vogue Noir by Tyler Allen for yourself

Fire Sunglasses by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

For those moments when you thought "this is fine," and didn't mean it at all -- but did have time to find your nearest shades. Yes, in this modern time of calamity, when each day has another new main character (in the wrong way, with too much drama) online, equip Snapchat's Fire Sunglasses to show off your utter detachment from the dumpster fire around you. If only Snapchat came with s'mores.

Fire Sunglasses by Snapchat

VHS by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

Retro never gets old. So while the primary demographic using Snapchat may not know what VHS stands for, this decidedly old-fashioned filter has wide appeal to all. Snapchat's VHS filter not only adds those lines from CRT TVs (again, ask your parents) and it replicates the tearing glitch that could happen during an old fashioned recording.

Try VHS by Snapchat for yourself

Polaroid Frame by saman hasan

(Image credit: Future)

Your mileage may vary, but sometimes simple and slight filters, with a little elegance, are the best. User saman hasan's "Polaroid Frame" filter, seen here, brightened and softened my face with a couple of gentle tweaks and added a delightful flower border. The icing on the cake? The day's date is placed at the bottom, in an personal hand-drawn font.

Try Polaroid Frame by saman hasan for yourself

Lion by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

While many filters slap their image right on top of you, Lion by Snapchat actually gives you the snapper a little control. As you see here, my colleague Adam got to show that he's half-lion and half-human, an utterly relatable feeling in 2020. Using the filter, drag the border of the lion filter to the left or right, based on what looks right, or how animalistic you feel that day.

Try Lion by Snapchat for yourself

Lips Freckles by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

When you want to show how loved you feel, Snapchat has the exact filter for you: Lips Freckles. It does exactly what it says it will, applying a layer of lipstick-print designs around your eyes and cheeks, just where freckles could be. These moments are made to be captured and shared, especially when you're sending the good vibes out to someone you're unable to be near.

Try Lips Freckles by Snapchat for yourself

Dancing Turkey by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

Sometimes, you just need to get goofy. Dancing Turkey by Snapchat helps you out by providing the Turkey costume that you don't feel like renting, unzipping and fitting into. This filter made me laugh out loud, for a bit, during a particularly trying day, so I can seriously recommend it to all Snapchat users out there trying to find levity in a slow day.

Try Dancing Turkey by Snapchat for yourself

Scary Mask by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

You're often putting on a different face on Snapchat, but the app's Scary Mask filter puts a horror spin on our modern face mask phenomenon. It's a fun little option, probably something to use when you're trying to convince people to wear face masks in public. Extra points for the whited-out eyes.

Try Scary Mask by Snapchat for yourself

Old by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

Have you felt like you've aged a lot during these last months? Well, Snapchat's Old filter is extremely true to its name. As you see here, it dyed my brown hair to a frightful silver/grey, though my darker roots are still visible, and it ravaged my face. It's the exact opposite of what face beautifying filters look to achieve, but a hilarious way to express your inner geezer.

Try Old by Snapchat for yourself

Pecan by Luckee Bains

(Image credit: Future)

Can't make it to a tanning salon anymore? Pecan by user Luckee Bains gives you a strong tan (without going too far) and applies a textured filter. You can tap to remove the grain, but I prefer it with the added graininess. This one has a strong summer feel, and it's a lot safer and less messy than trying to use bronzer.

Try Pecan by Luckee Bains for yourself

My Twin by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

Gender-swaps aren't just for rebooted movies and comic books. Snapchat's My Twin filter showed me what it would be like if I had a female twin, or had been any good at drag. There's a little blush, wavy long hair that basically extends my own locks and that hazy softening filter on my skin. Fun for a laugh at the very least.

Try My Twin by Snapchat for yourself

Rainbow Glasses by Zara Shapiro

(Image credit: Future)

Want to present a tripped-out front without suggesting you've actually done anything illegal? User Zara Shapiro's Rainbow Glasses filter slaps on a pair of wild shades on your face, with multi-colored lenses of their own that suggest you're looking to get a little loopier than usual. If you're able to go to the beach, these would be a strong fit with a swimsuit.

Try Rainbow Glasses by Zara Shapiro for yourself

Big Mustache Morph by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

If you've always wanted a giant moustache, or a chin befitting an action hero or pro wrestling champion, Snapchat's Big Mustache Morph filter is perfect for that makeover. The only hazard, I'd say, is how it makes my neck and back look like one continuous curve, like I'm a walrus. Definitely one of the goofier filters on this list, but still worthy of applause.

Try Big Mustache Morph by Snapchat for yourself

Neon Horns by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

Some of the best Snapchat filters knock most of the image to black and white, but then add some color elements on top, to give them a strong emphasis. That's what we've got here where you can select one of many neon colored pairs of horns. I picked Pink because they've got a nice electric touch. Other other color options included are white, lime green, magenta, orange and light blue.

Try Neon Horns by Snapchat for yourself

Sailor's Cap by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

It's never too early for Halloween when you've got Snapchat. But with this nautical filter, you not only get a beard fit for the sea and an oversized cap, but they also drop a bubble-blowing pipe into your mouth. As someone who's forever been able to grow a suitable amount of facial hair, this is one of the best Snapchat filters for living out my own dreams.

Try Sailor's Cap by Snapchat for yourself

Distortion by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

Many use Snapchat to show how draining life is at the very moment, and Snapchat's Distortion is one of the best Snapchat filters for this occasion. It practically melted my face against the corners of the screen, as if I was Slimer from Ghostbusters, or just a victim of tragic summer humidity. The added monochromatic tweaks give it a rotoscoped quality reminiscent of Waking Life.

Try Distortion by Snapchat for yourself

Fashion Sunglasses by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I wish I could grow this beard, I think this pretty darn good filter is best for those looking to embrace their inner motorbike gang member. And if there are any ZZ Top fans using Snapchat (there's gotta be one, right?) this filter's for them. Also, squint to see the reflections of what appears to be an outdoor restaurant in the lenses of these "fashion sunglasses."

Try Fashion Sunglasses by Snapchat for yourself

Zombie Hideout by jp pirie

(Image credit: Future)

Have you ever heard of saving the best for last? Sometimes, you save your deepest, most inner truth far inside of yourself -- only for Snapchat to expose. User jp pirie's Zombie Hideout filter allows your face to open up and reveal the zombie that's been running things all along. I love the three-line scar/cut over the zombie's right eye.

Try Zombie Hideout by jp pirie for yourself

Rock Hipster by Snapchat

(Image credit: Future)

The definition of a hipster varies from person to person, and especially across generations, but this Snapchat filter won favor with me for its hexagonal sunglasses, impressively textured yellow toque hat and the guts to go with the septum piercing, which has gained some ground as a fashionable tweak, but is still not exactly mainstream. The shine on the leather jacket is also appreciated.

Try Rock Hipster by Snapchat for yourself