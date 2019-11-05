The best AirPods accessories of 2020

Apple's AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy. They create an effortless audio mesh for an Apple ecosystem, pairing to a nearby iPhone or MacBook with a simple flip open of the case. The one-size-fits-all standard makes shopping for AirPods a breeze, but the barely there ear inserts also have their drawbacks.

AirPods users are limited to a single fit and design option. But not all ears are the same. Luckily there are affordable accessory options for making your AirPods feel more your own, whether these items change the functionality or appearance of your cherished Bluetooth buds.

Here are some of the best AirPods accessories available for purchase right now.

These products are only compatible with the first and second generation AirPods, not with the all-new AirPods Pro or any of the best fake AirPods.

AirPods wireless charging case

Whether you own the first-generation AirPods or opted out of the wireless-charging case option for the AirPods 2 , you might want a setup that eliminates or frees up your lightning cable. You can either purchase the official AirPods Wireless Charging Case from Apple for $79 or buy an exterior, Russian-doll-style wireless-charging adaptor case like this one from Amazon for less money. Both juice up your AirPods through a Qi-compatible charging mat .

AirPods Earhooks

Earbud hooks may or may not be your preference. Some listeners like the security of latching their buds around their lobes, while others find the hooks uncomfortable. AirPods are excellent for the latter group, but you can also adapt a pair to suit your needs. There are several styles of attachable AirPods hooks on Amazon. This $12 bestselling three-pack from EarBuddyz creates an in-ear mount for AirPods to prevent them from moving around. If you like the traditional hooks that loop around the back of your ear, this $9 set by elago is an alternative option.

AirPods AirDots

The major inconvenience of accessory ear hooks is that they can't fit in a compact AirPods case. If you want a different way to keep your AirPods secure without hooks, AirDots might be the perfect fix. These pea-sized adhesives look like the bumper pads you put on the inside of cabinets or drawers to prevent damage to the finish. AirDots are designed to soften the feel of having plastic in your ears and still fit in your AirPods case. You can get a 24-pack for $12 on Amazon .

innoGadgets strap for Apple AirPods

Never lose a single AirPod again, thanks to this handy connector cord. This strap turns your AirPods into something like Jaybird Tarah Pros or PowerBeats3 Wireless , so if one bud falls out, it'll fall around your neck. Replacing a lost AirPod costs $69 at Apple, so the $7 investment in this connector cord from Amazon is worth it if you're prone to accidentally knocking your buds out. Though AirPods are not entirely sweat-proof, reviewers say the cord turns the buds into a better running headset .

AirPods decorative cases

Personalize your AirPods with a decorative case. Amazon sells a $9 shock-proof, 3mm-thick silicone skin for AirPods cases in several color options, providing a great way to differentiate your buds from those of your family and friends. A case also comes with a metal carabiner, which lets you clip your AirPods to a backpack . If you want something with more personality, look to the cases that turn your AirPods into your favorite cartoon character , adorable fruit or even a Game Boy .

And if you're looking for something a little tougher, the Defense Trek makes excellent aluminum and polycarbonate protective cases for AirPods.

AirPods deceptive cases

Airpods pack a lot of value into a small, portable package. As such, they're a desirable target for thieves. A popular hack from the internet for defending against thieves is to remove the sticker from a dental floss case and use it to store your AirPods. But purchasing a deceptive case is another simple step you can take to fool bad actors looking to snatch a nice pair of earbuds. This stylish leather case conceals the well-known shape of AirPods, as does this nylon travel case .

AirPods iPhone Case

