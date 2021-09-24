Nike SuperRep cycling shoes review

Pricey but lightweight and breathable indoor cycling shoes that do not come with the cleats at the time of purchase.

The Nike SuperRep cycling shoes come from a well reputable athletic brand. However, despite the company’s pedigree with running shoes, we found that its cycling shoes weren’t the best option when riding our Peloton bike .

Although these shoes are breathable and lightweight, the main downside is that they do not come with any cleats. Read the rest of our Nike SuperRep review to see what else we thought, as well as other options for your next ride.

Nike SuperRep shoes review: Price and availability

The Nike SuperRep shoes cost $120.00, which is a little less than what the Peloton shoes cost — but those come with cleats, whereas with the SuperReps, you have to purchase cleats separately. The SuperRep shoes come in two colors: White and Black and Black, Crimson, and Silver. These shoes are compatible with both the Delta and SPD cleats and unlike the similarly priced Venzo cycling shoes, they do not come with the cleats at the time of purchase.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Nike SuperRep shoes review: what’s included

These shoes were shipped in the typical orange Nike shoebox. The shoes do not come with cleats, but they did come with a pair of SPD cleat adapters. If I were a consumer buying these without knowing anything about the cleats upon opening the box, I would have no idea that this is what is attached to one of the shoes since they are not labelled. Additionally, the shoes did not come with any sort of pamphlet explaining the two types of cleats, where to order them, and how to put them on when you order them separately.

As mentioned, these shoes are compatible with both Delta and SPD cleats. I recommend also buying a small screwdriver or an Allen key if you do not have one already. Once you’ve purchased and received your cleats, make sure you adjust your cleat properly before you tighten the screws. You can always unscrew them if it’s not comfortable for you.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Nike SuperRep shoes review: Comfort

I tested the Nike SuperRep cycling shoes with Delta cleats for over a month and enjoyed the fact that they were lightweight. I am an avid Nike running shoe user and wear a women’s size 9; For the cycling shoes, I got the same size and they fit just right. Although they were more narrow than I hoped, I had a lot of room at the tip of the shoes to wiggle my toes around during my rides.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

These shoes come with an adjustable hook-and-loop strap system to tighten the shoes. To help with putting my feet in the shoes, there is a nice heel pull tab — a feature that's not often found on cycling shoes, but is wonderfully handy. While riding, I didn't feel like I was wearing cycling shoes at all — the SuperRep cycling shoes were lightweight and comfortable.

Fit-wise, these shoes remind me of Nike’s soccer cleats since they are narrow and snug. That said, despite feeling narrow, they didn't rub and my toes still had room to move around in the shoe.

I found the hook-and-loop to sit in a perfect spot on the top of my foot and secured my socks to prevent them slipping or bunching up mid-ride. Moreover, the shoes ended beneath my ankles allowing them to move freely while pedaling back and forth.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

The best thing about these cycling shoes is their breathability — most of the top of the shoe is made of mesh. Because of this, my feet did not sweat as much as they did while testing out other shoes.

Unlike other shoe brands, I found the soles of the SuperRep cycling shoes felt comfortable under my toes, while still being very durable — the screws of the cleats stayed tight for the entire month that I tested them and didn't require extra attention.

Nike SuperRep shoes review: Verdict

As a Nike fan, I didn't know what to expect from their cycling shoes but was pleasantly surprised by the SuperRep. For me, the stand-out features were the breathable upper and the pull-on heel tabs, which make getting the shoes on a breeze. That said, unfortunately, these shoes are not ranked higher on my list of best cycling shoes because they don't come with cleats, making them a more expensive purchase for new cyclists.

Among the best indoor cycling shoes I’ve tested, the pair I found to be the most comfortable for me is the Shimano RC1 which retails for $90.00. When riding wearing the Shimano RC1, I feel like I'm wearing custom-made shoes — they fit like a glove. They were lightweight, very breathable when I did long classes and they were easy to get on and off thanks to the three velcro straps.

While Nike undoubtedly makes great shoes for lots of other sports, it still has a way to go when it comes to cycling shoes.