I test leggings for a living, and this Nike pair is as comfy as Lululemon for half the price

I’ve been reviewing gym leggings for the past decade and am notoriously hard to please. I want a fabric that’s soft against my skin, while still being sweat-wicking. I want a high waistband that keeps everything in place but doesn’t bunch or fold when I’m doing yoga. And I want to be able to chuck the leggings in my washing machine after every workout and not experience any bobbling or discoloring.

Expecting too much? Never.

As a fitness editor, I help you work out what to buy. Recently, I’ve switched my beloved Lululemon Align leggings for the Nike One leggings and have been impressed by what I experienced.

The Nike One leggings are currently on sale for $48 at Nike, making them half the price of the popular pair. Read on to find out why they are worth the switch.

Nike One Leggings: was $60 now $48 at nike The Nike One leggings are designed for everything. They come in a full length, ⅞ length, cropped leg, and shorts in a wide variety of colors. There’s a style with drop-in pockets on the legs that are big enough for your smartphone. The leggings also come in plus size and maternity.

The Nike One leggings have topped my list of the best gym leggings for a while — I wore the maternity version throughout my pregnancy, and have switched back to my regular size postpartum.

The high waistband is supportive and comfortable, whether I’m sitting behind my desk or out for a run. These aren’t as sweat-wicking as other running leggings, but I’ve never felt overly soggy, and if you’re looking to buy one pair of leggings to do all your workouts (and wear to brunch afterward) these tick the right boxes.

In contrast, I wouldn’t run in my Lululemon Align leggings, as I’d have serious sweat patches.

The Nike leggings come in a huge variety of styles. As mentioned above, there’s a version with drop-in leg pockets for your smartphone, keys, and gym pass. I wore the ⅞ leg length, and at 5-foot-2, these sat on my ankles, meaning I didn’t have to roll or fold the leggings up.

The regular style I tested didn’t have pockets on the leg but did have a drop-in pocket on the waistband that fit my iPhone 15.

The fabric of the leggings was soft against my sensitive skin and didn’t go see-through in downward dog. The leggings come in sizes XS-XXL (although they are also available in plus size) — I am a US 4 and wore a size S and had no issues with the fit. The leggings didn’t sag or wrinkle, even after plenty of washes.

Nike One Leggings: Should you buy?

Should you invest in the Nike One leggings over Lululemon’s Aligns? If you’re looking for a pair of gym leggings that’ll do it all, then yes.

The Nike One leggings are comfortable enough to wear for pretty much every workout class you can imagine, as well as on the run, and sitting behind your desk. The waistband isn’t quite as high as Lululemon’s, and the fabric isn’t quite as soft, but you’ll be able to wear them for more high-intensity workouts. Plus, for half the price, you can’t go wrong.