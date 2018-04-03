iMovie gives Mac users an easy way to get started creating high-quality movies from videos shot on all kinds of devices.

Tom’s Guide has kept a close eye on Apple iMovie, the company’s free video editing app — and so has Apple. We’ve discovered that over time, Apple strives to keep iMovie’s interface and features consistent. This flattens the learning curve while attending to bug fixes, security updates, and under-the-hood operating system fixes.

iMovie's biggest draws for Mac users are its ease of use and hardware-software integration. This novice-oriented tool lets you view and organize all your video clips shot on an iPhone, GoPro action cam or high-resolution video cam and create movies with a polished sheen.

With iMovie, you can edit movies at up to 4K and 1080p and 60 fps. You can stabilize and fine-tune each clip with color correction and special video and audio effects for realistic action footage. As you'll see in our Apple iMovie review, it provides the scaffolding to assist budding filmmakers. Its ease of use makes it the best free video editing software for Mac users.

Apple iMovie: Interface

iMovie's biggest draws for Mac users are its ease of use and hardware-software integration. But while iMovie is easy to use, it's not as initially intuitive as some might expect from Apple software.

Like Adobe Premiere Elements, Corel VideoStudio, CyberLink PowerDirector and other competitors, iMovie builds in a library of title styles, transitions and audio tools. Unlike Photoshop Elements and VideoPad, the iMovie interface is subtle, with multiple ways to accomplish tasks and no obvious way to get started. It's helpful to consult the documentation first.

Themes provide an automatic way to give your videos some polish. (Image credit: Jackie Dove)

As expected, iMovie is directly interoperable with macOS via the Import command, offering access to your entire file system where you can access all your images, videos and tunes.

An uncluttered interface masks a plethora of controls. (Image credit: Jackie Dove)

One potential obstacle to newcomers is that iMovie rejects direct import of DRM-protected files. So if you are using protected audio or video imported from your iTunes library, you may need to convert those files to a nonprotected format first.

MORE: Best video editing software

Apple iMovie: Features

The Trailers feature on iMovie inspires creative presentations and offers a template on how to organize and present your videos, even if your specific movie does not neatly fit into Apple's prefab categorical styles. Why? Because Trailers literally forces you to storyboard your work in a professional way, supplying a structure for different kinds of clips and movies. The program's themes are also useful, especially since they provide as much or as little direction as you want.

Introduce your video with a Hollywood-style movie trailer. (Image credit: Jackie Dove)

Not interested in a trailer? No problem. Just click the Create New button in the Projects browser and start pulling in your clips. iMovie's simple interface tucks most of the app's controls under nine icons on the upper right of the window. A universal enhancement button offers single-click improvement to selected clips, while more-granular controls for color balance and correction, cropping, stabilization, volume, noise reduction, speed, and special effects are also available. Newer versions of the software now support the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro.

Trailers are a cool way to ease into the moviemaking process, but you still need the right kind of footage to make these short pieces look good. (Image credit: Jackie Dove)

If you need features like motion tracking, you'll want to consider DaVinci Resolve, Hitfilm Express, or shelling out for Adobe Premiere Elements. And if you're intent on handling 360-degree video or multi-cam editing, you could also try VideoPad or Hitfilm.

Apple iMovie: Sharing features

If you're pressed for time, and need to post a video to social networks immediately, iMovie has you mostly covered. You can share directly to YouTube at up to 4K resolution, publish movies directly to Vimeo, and share any video frame as an image. A Prepare for Facebook button saves your movie in a Facebook-friendly format letting you upload it via Facebook’s interface rather than directly from iMovie.

You can also share a movie, trailer or clip to your Apple Photos library, where you can watch the movie on your Mac or add the video to other devices like Apple TV, iPad, iPhone or iPod touch via iCloud.

iMovie specifically offers the most popular sharing options. (Image credit: Jackie Dove)

Apple iMovie: Verdict

Apple's free iMovie has gained some cinematic cred over the years, and while new videographers may need some time to get used to the interface, it quickly becomes intuitive and fun to use. Novices get the benefit of iMovie's flexibility, convenient drag-and-drop action, handy access to multimedia files, and deft but subtle educational features that automatically offer clues on how to shoot and construct a solid story. Newcomers will especially appreciate iMovie's template features, which produce professional results that would otherwise be hard to achieve.