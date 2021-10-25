Aogist Solar Ground Lights: specs Color: Silver

Lights included: 8

Rated brightness: 8 LEDs per light

Estimated battery life: 8 hours

Weather resistance rating: IP65

Size: 5.1 x 4.7 inches

With their modern, minimalist design and easy setup, the Aogist Solar Ground Lights are an excellent option for households looking for inexpensive, low-profile pathway or accent lights. They give up enough light to brighten up a pathway and held up well under a variety of conditions. However, as you will see from our Aogist Solar Ground Lights review, you should be prepared for some inconsistent quality control. Even so, these are some of the best solar lights for your pathway.

Aogist Solar Ground Lights review: Price and availability

The Aogist Solar Ground Lights are available at Amazon for $20.99. They come in packs of eight with a stainless steel casing.

Aogist Solar Ground Lights review: Design

Made out of stainless steel and plastic, Aogist Solar Ground Lights are elegant, modern disc-shaped solar lights. At 4.5 inches in diameter, they are small enough to fit compactly along most pathways yet still give off enough light to brighten up an entranceway. Their stainless steel and ABS strength plastic components are designed to withstand a variety of types of weather conditions, although we found you do have to be careful not to break the plastic bases when installing.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Aogist Solar Ground Lights automatically switch on from dusk to dawn. You can switch them off permanently if you're away from home, but you do have to remove them from their base to access the on/off button.

Aogist Solar Ground Lights review: Setup

The Aogist Solar Ground Lights are incredibly easy to charge and install. The pack of 8 we tested came with ten two-piece plastic stakes that you slip together and then line up the pegs with the holes on the back of the light. Make sure you press the power button on the lights before attaching them to the plastic stakes, because the switch gets covered otherwise.

(Image credit: Aogist)

It’s a good thing that the kit comes with two extra stakes as we broke two while putting them in the ground. And as we installed them two days after a tropical storm came through the area, the ground was still very soggy, so if your soil is hard or crumbly, I'd suggest you use a garden spade to loosen up the ground first or soften it with water. Otherwise, you'll risk breaking them all.

Aogist Solar Ground Lights review: Lighting performance

Despite one of the lights not working right out of the box, the remaining seven lights worked well under a variety of conditions. Each disk has 8 LED lights and more than adequately lights up a pathway in a pure bright light for walking at night.

(Image credit: Aogist)

You do need to switch on the autosensing button on the back of each of the lights, but after that, they'll stay illuminated for about 8 to 10 hours after charging for at least 4 hours.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After spending 4 hours in the freezer, one of the lights worked just as well as the others that spent the same time outside in the hot, humid weather. All of them stood up to several very heavy rainfall days, lighting up even after a day of rain and clouds.

Aogist Solar Ground Lights review: Durability

The Aogist Solar Ground Lights stood up to hot, humid, wet, windy and freezing weather. No cracks appeared due to weather, nor were there any issues of water getting inside them. However, the plastic stakes are very flimsy, so, luckily, the company sent a couple of extras. The discs also don't stay very well on the stakes. My toddler could pull them off quickly and broke a couple of the pegs off the stakes in the process.

(Image credit: Aogist)

A few online reviewers mentioned they sit low enough to the ground to be able to mow over them safely, but I did not find that to be the case. When I mowed over one of the lights, its glass cover cracked, although the light still worked afterwards.

The lights come with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Aogist Solar Ground Lights review: Verdict