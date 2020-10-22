Today's best Amazon Echo (4th gen) deals AMAZON Echo Dot (4th Gen) -... Currys PC World £49.99 All-new Echo (4th generation)... Amazon Prime £89.99 Show More Deals

Amazon Echo (4th gen) review: Specs Audio: One 3-inch woofer, two 0.8-inch tweeters

Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz)

Wireless: Bluetooth, Zigbee, Sidewalk

Ports: Power, 3.5mm audio in/out

Size: 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2 inches

Weight: 34.2 ounces

The 4th-generation Amazon Echo makes a big visual statement with its new sphere-shaped design, but it’s what’s on the inside of the Echo that makes it one of the best smart speakers .

That’s because the $99 Echo not only has improved audio, but a host of other features that make it one of the best smart home devices around. Read through the rest of our Amazon Echo review to see if it’s worth adding to your home.

Amazon Echo review: Price and availability

The Amazon Echo (4th gen) went on sale October 22 for $99. It’s available in three colors: Charcoal, glacier white, and twilight blue.

Amazon Echo review: Design

For 2020, Amazon ditched the cylindrical design of its older Echo smart speakers for a spherical shape that is not only more interesting to look at, but allowed the company to cram in an additional tweeter.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Looks-wise, the 4th-generation Echo is essentially a puffed-up Echo Dot . But, where I wasn’t as onboard with the spherical design of the Echo Dot, I think it makes more sense with the full-size Echo, which is meant to be seen in a more prominent place.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When looking at the Echo from the front, you see its large fabric-covered grille, but as you turn it towards the back, a hard plastic shell takes over.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just over the top are four buttons for volume, turning off the Echo’s mic, and summoning Alexa. I just wish that Amazon had added a clock to the front of the Echo, a la the Echo Dot with Clock . If you want to make a statement with your smart home speaker, you might as well make as big a statement as possible — for example, the Acer Halo Google Assistant speaker has a display and even colored LED lights along the bottom.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Amazon Echo is the most well-rounded smart speaker, and I’m not just talking about its looks.

To that end, I also wish that there was a way to control the colors of the lights on the Echo. Now that they’ve been moved from the top to the bottom of the device, where they can reflect off a surface, it would be fun to have them change colors to the beat of the music you’re playing.

There is a third-party Night Light skill that causes the lights to pulse blue, but that’s about it.

Amazon Echo (left) and Echo Dot (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Measuring 5.7 inches in diameter, the Echo is larger than the Echo Dot and the Apple HomePod Mini , both of which are 3.9 inches in diameter. Despite having double the power requirement 30 Watts vs. 15 Watts) the Echo has the same size power brick as the smaller Dot.

Amazon Echo review: Audio performance and features

Inside the Echo is a 3-inch woofer that faces upward and two 0.8-inch tweeters that face forward. Like the Echo Studio, the Echo uses its array of six microphones to determine the acoustic properties of the room it’s in, and adjust the sound output accordingly. It’s a feature that’s also found on the Sonos One and the Apple HomePod , but not the HomePod mini.

I played a variety of songs on the Echo, from JoJo Siwa’s Boomerang (my child’s request) to Van Halen and the Hamilton soundtrack. Overall, the Echo sounded very good, with deep resonant bass and a general warmth to the songs.

However, when I played the same tracks on a Sonos One, the Sonos’ higher quality was immediately apparent. Vocals were not nearly as compressed, and everything just sounded crisper on the Sonos. That’s not to say that the Echo was bad, but if you prioritize audio above all else, it’s worth spending the bucks for the Sonos One.

Sonos One (left) and Amazon Echo Dot (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A 3.5mm jack on the rear of the Echo acts as both a line in and line out, so you can not only connect the Echo to an external speaker, but you can also connect audio sources directly to the Echo, just like with the Echo Studio . So, if you have an old-school record collection, you can plug your turntable directly into the Echo and jam out to your LPs. (You will need a pre-amp). One difference, though, is that in the Alexa app, you have to switch the Echo’s aux from line-out to line-in; the Echo Studio can do this automatically.

Also like the Studio, you can use the Echo as an audio output for Fire TV devices, so if you use one of those streaming sticks, this could be a good cheap alternative to purchasing a soundbar — especially considering that you can pair two Echos for stereo sound. However, the Echo lacks a TOS/optical line in.

Amazon Echo review: Alexa and smart home skills

Amazon has retired the Echo Plus, its smart speaker/smart home hub, and placed the Zigbee radio in that device into the new Echo. Zigbee allows you to connect compatible low-power smart home devices—think door and window sensors and lightbulbs—directly to the Echo, rather than needing a separate smart home hub. I connected a Zigbee door sensor to the Echo via the Alexa app in seconds.

Combined with Alexa Guard, this makes the Echo an ad hoc home security system; you can program your lights to turn on if a window sensor is opened, or have Alexa send you an alert if it hears your smoke detector or glass breaking. It’ll still be up to you to call the police or fire department, unless you also get a DIY home security system, a few of which work with Alexa Guard.

I also think that Alexa’s routines are far more comprehensive than what you can do with Google Assistant and HomePod. With Alexa, you can use the state of numerous third-party smart home devices to control the behavior of other smart home gadgets. For instance, I can create a routine to have a smart light turn on, music start playing, and have Alexa say something to me when the aforementioned door sensor is opened.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another smart feature that will be enabled later this year is Amazon Sidewalk, a new long-range low-power, low-bandwidth protocol designed to create a more interconnected network throughout your entire neighborhood. So, if you forget your keys and Tile tracker at a friend’s house two blocks over, you’ll be able to more easily find them. Sidewalk has been in virtually every Alexa smart speaker since the second-generation Echo, and is in a few Ring smart lights, too. We’re curious to see how it works once it goes live.

A new low-power mode will reduce the Echo’s power consumption while it’s idle, with some caveats. The Echo won’t enter low-power mode if you linked a Spotify account to your Alexa account, if Alexa Guard is in Away mode, if there’s an active notification, if you have an external speaker plugged into the Echo, or if a smart home device is connected directly to the Echo via Bluetooth.

Amazon Echo review: Verdict

The Amazon Echo is the most well-rounded smart speaker, and I’m not just talking about its looks. Yes, the spherical shape of the 4th-generation Amazon Echo makes it visually interesting, but the smart home networking tech and Amazon’s continual improvements to Alexa make the 2020 Echo the best smart speaker for less than $100.

As I said earlier, if you want the best-sounding smart speaker, the Sonos One is the way to go. But if you’re looking for a smart speaker that will not just play tunes, but act as a central smart home hub, the 4th-generation Echo is the best choice.