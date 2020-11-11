Xbox Series X reportedly overheating and smoking — what you need to know

The Xbox Series X is finally out in the wild, and gamers all over the world are sharing their excitement over Microsoft's excellent new next-gen console. Well, most of them are at least.

According to several reports making the rounds online, multiple Xbox Series X units appear to be overheating and causing smoke to pour out of the vents as a result. You can see one such example in this viral Reddit post, and another here on Twitter.

It's unclear whether or not these videos are staged in any way. However, at least one Reddit user commented that they were having a similar issue, noting that "the smoke had a very funny smell" and that they messaged Microsoft Support.

There are a myriad other Xbox Series X launch issues being reported in this Reddit thread, including Microsoft's console shutting down at random times, not allowing owners to insert discs and causing sudden controller disconnects.

It's not clear how common these issues are just yet, but if you are experiencing any of them, we recommend reaching out to Microsoft Support.

Several members of the Tom's Guide staff have had an Xbox Series X unit for a few weeks now, and none have had any of the above issues. However, faulty models can oftentimes get out to consumers — especially at a product's launch. Here's hoping that we don't have another red ring issue on our hands.