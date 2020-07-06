Windows 10 update is killing this big feature — and you might not like it

Windows 10's latest update appears to be going after one of its longest-held problems: menu redundancy. And while I'm all for it, this kind of change is already angering some in the Windows world.

Windows Latest is reporting that the Control Panel's System section is getting removed in Windows 10 developer Build 20161, which has debuted the redesigned Start menu. When you try and open this screen, you'll instead be sent to the About System page in the Settings app.

The annoying part, though, is that the Settings app still is not complete yet, and can still wind up sends you back to the Control Panel, as the latter has functions the former has still yet to inherit (even though it was introduced back in Windows 8). For example, those links in the side menus of the Settings app, such as Additional Power Settings, will have users running between the two apps.

Twitter user @webinbristol is already bristling at the change, and is opining about how Windows 10 is an "unpolished mess."

When will you get that not everyone is going ‘cloud based’ because it’s not appropriate in their situation. Getting rid of control panel and forcing features like this on to people isn’t going to work, it just gets them more annoyed with the unpolished mess that is Windows 10.July 6, 2020

Tweeter @ItsMoirrey, however, doesn't like the Settings app because they think it's burying the features they need.

The simplified UI in Windows 10 settings menus annoys me more often than it helps. I often have to dig deeper to find settings that seem like they are far more hidden than they ever needed to be.This is why I will never stop using the Control Panel in Windows.July 5, 2020

It feels an awful lot like public transportation construction, where train riders are rerouted through different escalators. This is all (seemingly) a part of Microsoft's plan to "bring Settings closer to Control Panel" as Brandon LeBlanc, Sr. Program Manager for Windows Insider, said in a blog post.

In that post, LeBlanc asks "If you rely on settings that only exist in Control Panel today, please file feedback and let us know what those settings are." This makes it pretty clear that Microsoft has plans to shut down the Control Panel in the long term, replacing it with Settings.

Another aspect of the Settings app makeover is how Microsoft is "making your device information copyable" in the About page, with a big Copy button.

The Control Panel is expected to stay around until 2021, though, as it appears Microsoft is approaching this transition in a brick-by-brick method, so it doesn't pave over anything too soon.