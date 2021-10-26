Valve Steam sale dates confirmed — here’s the full schedule

Valve's seasonal Steam sales are coming, with the Steam Halloween Sale running October 28 to November 1, a Steam Autumn Sale taking place from November 24 to November 30, and the Steam Winter Sale starting December 22 and ending January 5, 2022.

That's according to documentation in an update to Steam developer system Steamworks and spotted by our sibling site PC Gamer.

Interestingly, Valve has not put out a formal release regarding these upcoming sales. Granted, the company can be a bit silent at times, simply updating its site and having fans and publications spread the news naturally. Just to be sure, we sent an email over to Valve just to confirm if the above dates are accurate, but at the time of writing we've yet to get a response.

As for the sale itself, we for certain don't know which games will receive a discount, but we can make a few predictions. As it is the end of the year, expect some of 2021's hottest titles to see modest price reductions.

We would not be surprised if the likes of Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, Deathloop, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Scarlet Nexus, Life is Strange: True Colors, Nier Replicant, Little Nightmares II and The Medium all get a drop.

And we also predict that titles from the Steam Summer Sale from earlier this year will also make a reappearance. These include Control, Death Stranding, Hades, Half-Life: Alyx, Horizon: Zero Dawn, It Takes Two, Outer Wilds and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Steam sales are also a great time to find older titles at bargain bucket prices. Some of these can be stone-cold classics from years gone by or interesting indie titles that may have passed you by when they were first released.

Not to be outdone, the Epic Games Store has already launched its Halloween sale. And we wouldn't be surprised if other online storefronts, like GOG Galaxy, Ubisoft Store, EA Origin, PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store also have adjacent sales. IsThereAnyDeal is a great site for comparing all the best PC game deals.