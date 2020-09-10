Ubisoft Forward recap: Prince of Persia, Scott Pilgrim, Immortals and more

Today’s Ubisoft Forward conference was a little shorter and less ambitious than the one back in July, but we did get a few medium-sized announcements, plus one deep dive into a game that’s come a long way since our first glimpse of it.

What tied together today’s Ubisoft Forward was a sense of nostalgia: “You’ve played this before, but we bet you’ll want to play it again.” For further details, look no further than Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition, Sam Fisher’s inclusion in Rainbow Six Siege and Aiden Pearce’s appearance in Watch Dogs Legion.

For those who didn’t tune in, September’s Ubisoft Forward was 45-ish minutes of trailers and developer interviews from half-a-dozen upcoming Ubisoft games and expansions. You can watch the whole thing below:

Here are the biggest announcements from Ubisoft's September show, from brand new games to long-awaited remakes.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising (formerly Gods and Monsters) got star billing, as we got to see an extended trailer, a developer interview and (if you stuck around for the post-show) a gameplay demo. The game casts you as a hero named Fenyx in mythical ancient Greece, in a somewhat comical tale narrated by both Zeus and Prometheus. It’s partially inspired by the mythical segments in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and, from the look of it, partially inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game will be out on December 3.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

While Immortals is a brand-new IP, most of the rest of the conference focused on established properties. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is exactly what it sounds like. On January 21, 2021, players will be able to step back into the sandals of the Prince as he teams up with Princess Farah and embarks on a time-traveling platforming adventure. It looks more or less like the same game players enjoyed back in 2003, but with better graphics and smoother gameplay.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition is another game that fans have been requesting for a while. This popular pixelated brawler debuted on the Xbox 360 and PS3 back in 2010, but after being delisted in 2014, fans haven’t been able to find it anywhere by legal means. The Complete Edition adds a few new playable characters, but its primary selling point is that player will finally have a second chance to buy one of the most offbeat and colorful multiplayer games from the 2010s.

Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six and more

Sam Fisher and Aiden Pearce are small parts of larger games: Rainbow Six Siege and Watch Dogs Legion, respectively. Fisher, here called Zero, will make his way to Rainbow by way of the Operation Shadow Legacy expansion. Pearce, meanwhile, will be available as one of many playable characters in Watch Dogs Legion for those who hold a Season Pass, or else buy an early DLC pack.

It’s easy to criticize companies for falling back on fans’ nostalgia, but the fact is that we’re about to enter a whole new console generation — in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, to boot. It’s not hard to see why falling back on familiar faces might be comforting before taking the plunge into whatever’s next in the world of gaming.