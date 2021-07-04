Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts release date, cast and everything we know

In Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts, it's time for Optimus Prime to meet Optimus Primal! The next entry in the hugely successful Transformers film series is officially set, and it's a direct sequel to 2018’s critically acclaimed Bumblebee.

Even more excitingly, it will will introduce the Terrorcons and the Maximals to the already-expansive Transformers film universe. The 1987-set Bumblebee was the sixth movie in the long-running Transformers film series and was both a prequel and soft reboot for the series, with Travis Knight directing (Hollywood power player Michael Bay directed all six previous Transformers movies).

Rise of the Beasts, helmed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., continues the story that began in Bumblebee, this time taking place in Brooklyn circa 1994. Of course, this being a big, action-packed blockbuster, things won’t stay in one place for too long.

Here’s everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts so far.

Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 24, 2022.

While major details about the plot are being kept under wraps, the new movie will greatly expand the world of the Transformers and incorporate characters from the popular Beast Wars storyline.

Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts cast

Anthony Ramos, who made a splash last month in In the Heights, will lead the human cast as Noah, an ex-military electronics expert who lives with his family in Brooklyn.

Ron Perlman, who voiced Optimus Primal in the animated series Transformers: Power of the Primes, will once again play the leader of the Maximals. Also returning is Peter Cullen as the voice of Autobots leader Optimus Prime.

The full cast includes:

Ramos and Fishback go way back, having known each other since college. Fishback posted on Instagram to share the news that they’d be co-starring in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts together.

Many fans want to know if John Cena will reprise his role as Jack Burns from Bumblebee. While there’s been no official confirmation, Cena said he’d be up for returning to the franchise after Bumblebee’s success. “I hope so,” said Cena in 2019 when asked about another Transformers movie. “I really enjoyed working with Travis [Knight], but I love the movie and it looks like it's going to make a lot of money too, so hopefully we'll be able to do it again.”

Hailee Steinfeld, who played Charlie Watson in Bumblebee, is currently not expected to return for Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts robots and more

While voice actors have yet to be announced for many of the robots in Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts, Paramount has revealed some of the other fan-favorite characters that will appear.

Autobots

Bumblebee , an Autobot scout that transforms into a yellow 1970s Chevrolet Camaro. Bumblebee was the star of the 2018 film of the same name and voiced by Dylan O’Brien, though he’s not confirmed to be returning.

, an Autobot scout that transforms into a yellow 1970s Chevrolet Camaro. Bumblebee was the star of the 2018 film of the same name and voiced by Dylan O’Brien, though he’s not confirmed to be returning. Mirage , an Autobot that transforms into a Porsche 911

, an Autobot that transforms into a Porsche 911 Arcee, a female Autobot that transforms into a Ducati 916 motorcycle

Terrorcons

Scourge, the leader of the Terrorcons

Nightbird, a female Terrorcon that transforms into a Nissan

Maximals

Rhinox, a Maximal that transforms into a rhinocero

Airazor, a Maximal that transforms into a falcon

Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts plot

Director Caple revealed some story details for Rise of the Beasts during a virtual presentation for Paramount . The action of the new movie will go between New York and Machu Picchu and expand the Transformers universe beyond the Autobots and Decepticons, featuring the Predacons, Maximals and Terrorcons. The Maximals and Predcaons are prehistoric, time-traveling robots.

“In their disguise, they take on animal form,” said Caple during the presentation. “So in our film, they’re these prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.”

"One of the most important things we were trying to do with this movie is give the audience a lot of 'new,'" added producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. "Our hope was, 'how do we find a new set of villains?' and 'how do we find a new set of priorities for these villains?' If you've seen and been a fan of the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before, you're going to see Autobots you've never seen before. It's one of the driving decisions we're making. Fortunately for us, Transformers has a lot of tribes so there's a really large base of characters. This movie is bringing a lot of those tribes together."

Ramos, who plays ex-military electronics expert Noah, and Fishback, who plays artifact researcher Elena, find themselves caught up in a conflict between the disparate Beast Tribes.

The two actors gave insight into their characters: According to Ramos “[Noah is] all about taking care of the people he loves ... [He comes] from a lower-income home, so Noah’s always hustling.” Ramos added that Noah is “amazing with electronics” and that “the one thing I love about Noah is his tenacity and his heart, and his will to never quit, in spite of all the crazy things life is throwing at him. Then, it’s amazing to see his journey when we venture out into the world, when the humans meet bots and things start to happen.”

Fishback noted “I’m playing an intelligent artifact researcher who works at a museum. She’s trying to get a leg up in life but her boss keeps taking credit for the work she’s done, so she’s trying to [move out] on her own.”