This gorgeous new Apple iMac is the stuff of dreams

After sticking with roughly the same design for 16 years or so, Apple’s rumored iMac revamp has got designers (and us) very excited.

Yanko Design has shown us what they think the new single-piece curved glass Apple desktop will look like, and we hope that Apple’s taking notice as this really looks quite special.

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

The screen is a 24-inch Retina display, and also contains a Face ID camera (like the iPad Pro ) for a secure login. Below that, there’s the keyboard, flanked by a pair of trackpads, meaning you can use the mouse and other gestures with either hand.

Meanwhile on the back, the display/keyboard unit is held up by a small cuboid stand. It sports the “cheesegrater” design that we first saw on the Mac Pro, allowing more components to be squeezed inside the body of the desktop.

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

We’ve previously seen a take on the new iMac shape by Concept Creator and LetsGoDigital , which uses a flatter rear stand and also considers the possibility that the keyboard could be removed from the display for greater flexibility.

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that these designs are based on a patent that a team of Apple designers filed with the USPTO . In a way this patent is even wilder than the unofficial designs, suggesting that t he iMac could be used as some kind of docking station for a MacBook Pro , the Apple laptop connecting somewhere at the rear of the iMac.

It means we may never see this design on any product you can actually purchase, or at best it won’t be a reality for another year or two. But we can all agree that Apple needs to wake itself up after over 15 years of samey iMac designs, and if the company decides on something similar to this idea, users would likely be delighted.

