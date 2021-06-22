These Prime Day bike accessory deals are just what a new cyclist needs

Cycling has surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, and being an entirely unoriginal bandwagon-jumper I've been bitten by the bug. Over the past 12 months, having not previously cycled in 30 years, I've accumulated two bikes, one bike shed, eight tires, four pumps, several lights, a couple of locks and about a dozen water bottles.

Of course I still want more — so I've been checking out the best Prime Day deals on cycling gear and accessories. And there are loads of them out there. While Amazon may not have the specialist options of some bike stores — and I definitely wouldn't recommend buying a bike from it — it stocks a good range of accessories, covering everything from bike computers to pedals and water bottle cages.

With that in mind, here are my picks for cycling-related accessories that newbies might want to pick up this Amazon Prime Day.

The Amazon Prime Day deals every new cyclist needs

Rockbros aluminum flat pedals: was $34 now $22 @ Amazon

Most new bikes come with awful, slippy plastic pedals or, in the case of expensive bikes, with no pedals at all. These aluminum flat pedals from Rockbros have metal studs to keep your feet from slipping and are lightweight and durable. A decent saving here keeps them below $25.

FoldyLock folding bike lock: was $94 now $74 @ Amazon

Apparently, bike theft is quite popular — so you need something more secure than a basic cable lock. A folding bike lock is a good compromise: it's tough to break into but easier to secure to posts and railings than a U-lock. The FoldyLock has a Silver Sold Secure rating, meaning it offers a decent level of protection given the low-ish price.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

A bike computer is a must if you want to turn-by-turn directions without risking your phone on the handlebars. The Garmin Edge 130 Plus is one of the best, giving you route details, speed, time and distance thanks to its GPS connection and packing lots of info on to its easy-to-read 1.8-inch screen. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Garmin Venu: was $349 now $219 @ Amazon

We're big fans of the Garmin Venu, giving it a four-star review last year and praising its "tons of helpful health features." This is a fantastic deal, slicing $130 dollars off the usual price. It'll track your rides and sync with the likes of Strava, so you can see where you've been and how fast you were in getting there.

Active Adventure 3-in-1 water bottle with cage and mount: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

Riding sure does make you thirsty, so packing a water bottle is a must. Obviously you'll also need a way to attach it to your bike — and fortunately, this Active Adventure bottle comes with both a cage and a mount. It's $4 off right now on Amazon.

EeFul bike water bottle holder two-pack: was $12 now $7 @ Amazon

If you already have a water bottle or two, this deal on a pair of Eeful bottle cages could be just what you need. You get all the attachments necessary to secure it to your bike frame and it's dirt-cheap at just $7.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike: was $339 now $234 @ Amazon

Can't get out of the house for a ride? This exercise bike features a heavy-duty steel frame and 35-pound flywheel, so you can engage in intense cycling workouts indoors. Amazon is offering a $60 off coupon, which brings the YOSUDA bike down to its lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

We wouldn't recommend riding while wearing earphones, but for riding on an exercise bike or if you've only got one in one ear, this AirPods Pro deal can't be beat. At just $189, it's one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. Plus, the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant (IPX4 certified) too.

