Stunning PS5 design revealed in new video

The PS5 may finally be revealed to the world tomorrow, but there's no guarantee of that. In case Sony decides to hide its new console for a little longer, we can look at this awesome design for it instead.

LetsGoDigital has once again commissioned Concept Creator (real name Jermaine Smit) to design it a PS5 concept in advance of the event. While it's a dramatic looking design, it's not too wild looking that Sony would never release it. Maybe Smit is surprisingly on the money with these renders.

Smit's design is apparently inspired by the original PS3, which was notable for its curved upper face. We see both a traditional PlayStation all-black color scheme as well as the apparent two-tone black and white design that Sony's going for this time, at least based on the DualSense controller it showed off a few months ago.

On the front you'll see the LED-lit power button, with the disc drive slot to the right a couple of USB ports beneath that. The white surface that wraps around the right side of the console looks to have a leather-like pattern, which Smit most likely intended to be the vegan leather we've seen on other luxury devices rather than real organic leather.

(Image credit: Jermaine Smit/LetsGoDigital)

On the top, both halves are decorated with small cutouts representing the four face button symbols on the PlayStation series' controllers. Some of these look to light up as well, with a blue LED strip running down the middle of the two halves providing the most dramatic part of the design.

Tomorrow (June 11) is the day of Sony's highly anticipated "Future of Gaming" event. While we're expecting something interesting involving audio and headphones, the focus is supposed to be on the game themselves. And it's entirely possible Sony will again avoid actually showing us the console, to try and keep its fans' excitement at maximum capacity for its future events.

(Image credit: Jermaine Smit/LetsGoDigital)

We know the PS5 will launch sporting 3D audio, a custom SSD and a 10.3 teraflop GPU capable of ray tracing, with the DualSense providing detailed haptic feedback to players' hands. The Xbox Series X will go on sale at almost exactly the same time, except with a more powerful GPU and SSD storage that can be expanded using proprietary cartridges.