Sony State of Play: Start time and how to watch the PS4 games livestream

State of Play start time and date State of Play is hours away, starting at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST today (August 6).

Today's State of Play live stream is almost here, and it's got a couple of goals: keep us excited about upcoming PS4 games, and give a taste of what's coming on PS5.

Surprisingly, Sony's done a very good job of keeping expectations low for the event, publicly telling us what we'll see. But don't fret: we've been told to expect about 40 minutes' worth of PS5, PS4 and PS VR games, which should make for a good afternoon watch.

In the blog post announcing the State of Play live stream, Sony's Sid Shuman specifically noted that the event will have a "focus on third-party-published games coming to PS4 and PS VR," and that there will be "PS5 game updates on third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase."

Oh, and for those who will get their hopes up about PS5 pricing and pre-order news, Shuman has a bucket of ice-cold water to calm your jets. "And just to be super clear, Shuman wrote, "...there won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either."

For those who require translation, we're thinking "business" means pricing, and all of the rest of those keywords are self-explanatory.

Now that you know what to expect, here's everything you need to watch today's State of Play live stream:

How to watch Sony's State of Play live stream

Sony's announced the State of Play live stream will be on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. We will embed a stream once it's available.

What we expect from the Sony State of Play event

The biggest game we have heard people praying for an update on is Elden Ring, the title made by Dark Souls developer FromSoftware in collaboration with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin. Major upcoming PS4 games include Marvel's Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, so perhaps we'll get fresh looks at those titles.

Resident Evil: Village, though, seems far more likely a title to get a deeper dive into. It scared us to heck and back at the PS5 games event.

Personally? I shoot for the stars, and want the impossible: Cuphead 2 announced for PS5 before Xbox Series X. One of my fighting-game obsessed colleagues said he'd lift an arcade machine for Virtua Fighter 6.

We shall see. Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll add the live stream to it once that goes live, so you can watch along at home.