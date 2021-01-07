Samsung's The Frame TV just got a killer feature other sets can't beat

Samsung's lifestyle TV lineup is headlined by The Frame, which for CES 2021 received significant upgrades in terms of design and functionality. Not only is The Frame now thinner, but it rotates, too. Yes, rotates. As in, you can view content in landscape and portrait orientations from this statement set.

Oddly, this isn't Samsung's first rotating TV. Last year it showed off The Sero, which looks like a standalone mirror for mobile content. Doubling as a smart art display, The Frame is more elegant than the social media-friendly Sero, so it's interesting to see Samsung adopt the latter's swiveling feature (which seemed a bit gimmicky in-person) for its 43-inch, top-shelf lifestyle model.

That said, I can argue The Frame's ability to disguise itself as a digital art display fits the criteria for a rotating TV, if such criteria exist. For comparison, Netgear's popular Meural Canvas smart art frames offer a swiveling mount for viewing both vertical and horizontal works.

When you're not toying with the rotation feature or watching TV, The Frame displays different of your choosing. It benefits from Samsung's Art Store, which holds over 1,400 carefully curated pieces. The company's new curation technology can even recommend artwork using AI.

The Frame's new build is about half as thin as previous models to emulate the appearance of a traditional picture frame. This means the 24.9-millimeter set shouldn't jut out from the wall as much, letting it blend in more when you're not watching TV. Five bezel color options and two mold styles also help The Frame's case for complementing home decor.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing or availability for its new version of The Frame. But the current model starts around $600 for the 32-inch model and goes up to $2,800 for the 75-inch version. We could see similar pricing for the new TV.

In addition to The Frame and The Sero, Samsung's lifestyle TV lineup includes The Terrace, a QLED outdoor set announced over the summer, as well as The Premiere, a luxurious, 130-inch 4K projector.