Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 killer features revealed right before launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting a big unveiling tomorrow (Sept. 1), but you don't have to wait until then to see some of the foldable phone's best features in action. YouTuber Jimmy is Promo posted a new hands-on clip of the upcoming handset, going over some key software features and revealing a major new upgrade.

As Samsung implied when showing off the Z Fold 2's new hinge earlier this month, the updated phone will add a special Flex Mode, which allows you to use one half of the phone as a stand for things such as vlogging (similar to on the Galaxy Z Flip). This new video shows off another exciting new camera feature, which uses the phone's front display to preview whatever you're photographing with the main camera.

For example, someone you're taking a photo of with the phone unfolded can get a sense of how they'll look thanks to the Z Fold's 2 front 6.2-inch screen. And if you want to take a selfie using the phone's rear camera, the front display will make it easy to get a preview of how the photo will turn out.

The rest of Jimmy is Promo's video goes over several of the Galaxy Z Fold 2's software features, many of which look like small improvements over what we saw in the original. We get a look at multi-window mode in action, as Jimmy is able to effortlessly split the screen between YouTube, Twitter and Messages in various vertical and horizontal orientations while being able to save his favorite layouts.

(Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo)

We also get a dive into the phone's settings menu, which reveals that there's no option to change the phone's resolution like there is on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. You will, however, get the same motion smoothness options as Samsung's new phablet, with the option to have the phone automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates based on what you're doing. That said, the phone's 7.59-inch main display looks pretty sharp at its default 2,208 x 1,768 resolution, and Jimmy shows off the handset's ability to run YouTube videos at up to 1440p.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to launch on Sept. 18 with a seamless internal display with a punch-hole camera, a larger external display and an improved hinge for better durability. Other expected specs include a Snapdragon 865 or 865 Plus CPU, 5G support and three main 12MP cameras.

We should know much more about the Z Fold 2 at its official unveiling tomorrow (Sept. 1) at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back right here for the latest news.