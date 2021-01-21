Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receive blast of 90s flip phone nostalgia

In Korea, Galaxy Buds Pro buyers will have access to the cutest accessory: a charge case in the shape and design of an early-2000s Samsung flip phone.

Exclusive to the Samsung online store, customers can buy a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro with a case in the shape of either the T100 or E700. The former was a popular flip phone from 2002 and the latter from 2003.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Galaxy Buds Pro E700/T100 case Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung E700) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung)

These cases are merely decorational. It will not be possible to make make actual phone calls.

As for pricing, the cases will run Korean buyers 33,000 won, or around $30. But the company is offering these cases for free to early adopters who buy through its online store.

At the moment, Samsung has not announced any plans to release these feature phone-inspired cases in other markets. But if there's enough chatter online, surely Samsung would consider bringing it over. And of course, it's always possible to import it via sites like eBay, Korean Buddy or Gmarket.