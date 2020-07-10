Samsung Galaxy Buds Live bean-like earbuds will come in three colors

More images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, previously known as the Galaxy Buds X, have leaked, further confirming the wireless earbuds will have a bean-shaped design.

The new leak comes courtesy of credible leaker Max Weinbach, who tweeted a couple of images of Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy Buds headphones. The pair of pictures show that the Buds Live will come in white, black, and copper color and sport a neat pebble-like charging case. There was no picture of the previously leaked blue-grey color option, though.

The bean-like design means the Galaxy Buds Live will standout from rival wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro and Google Pixel Buds 2. And the copper colour option looks particularly striking; whether you want your wireless earbuds to catch people’s eyes or be more discreet is a debate for another time.

The case also looks like it’s a bit thicker than the case for the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus, which could suggest that it will have a bigger battery than those aforementioned earbuds. Aside from that, there’s not a great deal more we could glean from the leaked pictures.

However, previous leaks have the Galaxy Buds Live slated to launch next month alongside the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Watch 3. And when they do arrive, they’ll not just usher in a new design for the Galaxy Buds, but will also come with fitness tracking features facilitated by a sensor that gather data to work as a form of fitness guide. The sensor will supposedly help with measuring distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned.

The bean-shaped design should also provide a little more surface area for better touch controls on the earbuds. And we’d not be surprised to find out that active noise cancellation will also be a feature of the upcoming earbuds. However, we’ll have to wait for a few weeks before we find out if all the leaks so far are accurate or merely hearsay.