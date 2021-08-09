Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price and release date reportedly revealed by Amazon

With the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 potentially only days from an official reveal, rumors about the upcoming wireless earbuds have been intensifying. Most recently, it seems that Amazon France might have listed the Galaxy Buds 2 — price, release date and all — a little early.

Twitter leaker SnoopyTech posted a screenshot of the alleged Amazon listing, which currently isn’t visible on the retailer’s French site. It gives the Galaxy Buds 2 price as €149, about $175, and states the earbuds will release on August 27.

Without a live Amazon listing to check this against, approach with the usual scepticism, though SnoopyTech has previously shared supposed Galaxy Buds 2 specs that were subsequently backed up by what appeared to be an early unboxing video.

The €149 price is also about where we’d expect the Galaxy Buds 2 to cost, given it’s supposedly a middle ground between the simplistic Samsung Galaxy Buds and the advanced Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The latter, one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, launched at €230 in Europe and $199 in the US — so the Galaxy Buds 2 could be even cheaper than the simple $175 conversion suggests.

If the listed release date is accurate, it would likely mean a delay of a few weeks between the official launch and a widespread release. All signs currently point to the Galaxy Buds 2 getting revealed at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, potentially alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4.

The alleged Amazon listing also includes various spec details, which mostly line up with previous rumors and apparent leaks. These range from the inclusion of active noise cancellation to a dual-speaker design, as well as the four color choices: Graphite (black), White, Olive and Lavender.

Battery life is given as 5 hours with another 15 hours from the case. Previous leaks have consistently suggested that that Galaxy Buds 2 battery life is rated at 5 hours of ANC-enabled playback, though the charging case capacity has been reported variously between 13 hours with ANC and 20 hours without. This particular detail may require confirmation at Galaxy Unpacked.

In any event, it would make sense for Samsung to create a Galaxy Buds Pro alternative that balanced features more evenly with affordable pricing. The Beats Studio Buds and Nothing Ear (1) have both recently launched with ANC, for $149 and $99 respectively, and word is that the AirPods 3 will adopt certain AirPods Pro features as well.