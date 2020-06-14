PS5 design and pre-order info revealed in Sony PlayStation CEO interview

Sony's PS5 event turned out to be a compelling showcase for upcoming PS5 games, but it also revealed the PS5's design. And that look proved pretty polarizing based on some of the early reactions.

Some on Twitter compared the PS5 to everything from a Linskys router and WALL-E's Eve to a white binder with black pages inside. But, regardless, the PS5's design has people talking — which is a good sign that it's not boring.

According to Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, who was recently interviewed by CNET, the company wanted to take risks and make a statement with the black-and-white console, which is a tall and slim monolith with glowing blue lights.

"We wanted to do something that was bold and daring almost," said Ryan.

We wanted something forward facing and future facing, something for the 2020s."

Unfortunately, Ryan did not reveal the PS5 price or whether all-digital version of the console will be cheaper (we assume yes). The good news is that the CEO says that manufacturing remains on track despite the coroanvirus pandemic.

The PS5 is expected to be released this November for the holiday season, and it will go head to head with the new Xbox Series X. We've seen several price leaks and rumors for the PS5, including one that puts the cost as high as £599.99 (~$760), but we're hoping it's just a placeholder.

On the subject of PS5 pre-orders, Ryan says that the company is "confident we'll find a way with [retailers] to ensure that PlayStations will find their ways to consumers who want them."

Ryan also shared that Sony will collecting data points from retailers and extrapolating what they mean in terms of "day one demand.' This will ultimately inform the production process for the PS5.