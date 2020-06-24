Pokemon Unite release date, trailer, gameplay and roster

A brand-new Pokémon game has just been unveiled, and it's unlike any other you've played. Pokémon Unite is a new 5-on-5 multiplayer online battle arena game, taking the format popularized by games such as League of Legends and Dota 2 and bringing it into the colorful, inviting world of Pokémon.

Pokémon Unite is unique in that it will allow Switch and mobile players to compete together, and will feature a variety of popular Pokémon from the series' past and present. Here's what we know about Pokémon Unite, including the game's release date, trailer and gameplay details.

The best Nintendo Switch games to play now

Our picks for the best iOS games

The Pokémon Unite release date is still listed as "TBD" on the official Pokémon website. The trailer simply states that the game is "now in development," so it may not release until late 2020 or sometime into 2021.

When it does launch, Pokémon Unite will be free-to-play on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Pokémon Unite trailer

You can check out the Pokémon Unite trailer, which shows some gameplay and a taste of the roster, right here:

Pokémon Unite gameplay

Pokémon Unite is a MOBA in the vein of League of Legends or Dota 2. The game consists of 5-on-5 battles, allowing up to 10 players to compete at once as they seek to knock out enemy Pokémon and reach the goal on the opposing team's side of the arena.

You can see a full match in action in the Pokemon Presents video below:

Players appear to have direct control over the combat in Unite, and can even evolve their Pokémon during the course of a match. You'll also catch wild Pokemon during a battle.

Pokémon Unite roster

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

While we're not sure of the game's final launch lineup, we did spot quite a few classic and modern Pokémon in the game's various trailers. Here are some of the Pokémon you can expect to play as:

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Pikachu

Clefairy

Machamp

Gengar

Snorlax

Lucario

Beware