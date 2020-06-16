Pokemon Presents live stream: Start time and how to watch

There might not be an E3 this year, but the gaming reveal events are still coming hard and fast. One such showcase is Pokémon Presents: a surprise-announced live stream that promises major updates on all things Pokémon.

With the first major DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield arriving tomorrow, Pokémon Presents will likely dive into the major expansion and tease what's next for the popular Nintendo Switch game. But we could also see a ton of new announcements for mobile and console Pokémon games, as well as some possible news around merch and toys.

The best Nintendo Switch games to play now

Where to buy Nintendo Switch: These stores have stock

Pokemon Presents start time and live stream

Pokémon Presents kicks off on June 7 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. You can watch the official stream on the Pokémon YouTube channel, which we've embedded below.

Pokemon Presents: What to expect

Tomorrow marks the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor DLC, so it's possible that this stream will recap the expansion's key features while teasing what's next for owners of the Expansion Pass.

There's also Pokémon Go, the wildly popular augmented reality game that's seen significant changes to allow players to continue catching and battling while stuck at home. Pokémon Presents seems like a great chance for Niantic to reveal even more new features and possible even new Pokemon coming to the game.

Other possibilities include new Pokémon spin-off games for console and mobile, as well as new Pokemon merch for those looking to get a head start on the holiday season. We'll know for sure what Pokémon Presents has in store soon, so be sure to tune in Wednesday morning to catch all the news live.